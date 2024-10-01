Kiara Advani, one of Bollywood's most fashionable actresses, has been inspiring fans and followers around the globe. She has been away from the public eye for a while, vacationing with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. During her vacation, she showcased two simply sassy and beyond-fashionable looks that were hotter than ever, and we absolutely loved them. We are completely obsessed with the diva’s fashion choices.

Let’s zoom right in to take a proper look at Kiara Advani's two statement-worthy ensembles for a significant dose of fashion-forward inspiration.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress has always been one of the most fiery risk-takers in the entertainment industry. She consistently goes out of her way to prove this. Her black-and-white hued striped co-ord set proved the same. The striped design of the ensemble also elevated it beyond all comparison. Crafted entirely from crochet, the spectacular look was the sassiest pick ever.

The stunning look featured a fiery bralette tied back with a sleek string. It also helped Kiara flaunt her well-toned frame while accentuating her curves. This was paired with a matching ankle-length long bodycon skirt with a scalloped waist. The crochet look was just the hottest ensemble. We’re totally in love here. Her curly hairstyle and chunky white heels added some sass to her modern look.

In another display of pure fashion fierceness, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress made our hearts dance to her rhythm in a vibrant and beautiful ankle-length sleeveless purple look that made her complexion glow and pop. The floor-length dress also had a ruffled design, elevating the modern ensemble. Even the flowing silhouette of the classy dress was a total work of contemporary art and allure.

The pretty dress had a layered and ruffled design, taking the look to the next level. With the long dress's asymmetrical design and the ruffled gorgeousness, the whole look was a total work of beauty, and we’re obsessed. It has sleek straps along with tie-ups at the back. The alluring and deep neckline was also all things hot and heated. It helped the diva flaunt her elongated frame, and we loved the same. We were obsessed with the gold accessories and wavy hairstyle that she added.

So, are you feeling inspired to slay the Kiara Advani way for your upcoming vacation? Which of these trendy looks is your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

