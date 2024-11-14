Mira Kapoor's green sequin dress worth Rs 48,934 is the ultimate style inspiration we need to rock this party season

Whenever Mira Rajput Kapoor steps out, she doesn’t make an appearance but a statement. At the beauty event last night, November 13, in Mumbai, Mira dazzled in a green sequined dress, serving us a glamorous look that was equal parts edgy and elegant. If you thought sequin dresses were reserved only for the party season, think again! Mira showed us they are the ultimate power move for every occasion. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Mira who was accompanied by husband Shahid Kapoor arrived in a stunning column dress crafted in green sequins from the shelves of Paris Georgia that was simply iconic. Glitz, glam, and a bit of charm—she gave a lesson on how to wear it like a pro.

The green sequined column dress is a masterpiece, and Mira donned it like it was designed just for her. The dress has an elegant straight strapless neckline that displays her shoulders, while the floor-length silhouette adds sophistication. But hold on—this is not a basic column dress! It has concealed front pockets and a subtle slit at the back, giving Mira’s look a dash of effortless glam.

Sequins added textured dimension to the overall silhouette and it's something that gives that "wow" factor. Paired with her confident presence, it was a recipe for an unforgettable look. The diva’s dress flaunts a price tag of Rs 48,934.

And if you believed that the dress itself was quite a show stealer, then you should brace yourself for the share of her stylish jewelry and makeup. This is how Mira managed to style her attire with class and elegance.

She put on the green slingback heels from Amina Muaddi. The footwear went perfectly well with her sparkling party outfit. It’s clear that the Bollywood wife knows how to match her accessories with a twist.

And when it comes to accessorizing, Mira has opted for simple yet effective silver earrings. The choice was spot-on and added just the right hint of sparkle that didn't compete with her sequined dress. This is the point where the magic of the minimalistic approach takes place.

Mira Rajput's makeup was all about that rosy glow! She embraced a rosy palette with bright cheeks, adding a flush of color. Her lips sported soft pink lipstick perfectly balanced with kohl-rimmed eyes, giving her a dramatic gaze. The nude eyeshadow and defined brows kept the attention working on her face, without overpowering the general look, but all bound together by these tones in a chic, polished finish.

Mira's hair was styled in loose waves, and it added a touch of softness to her bold and glam outfit, striking the perfect balance between laid-back elegance and full on glam.

So, if you are looking to go green and glam, take a note from Mira Rajput: it's all about a dazzling sequin outfit, minimal accessories, and a makeup look that enhances rather than distracts. Keep it chic, keep it balanced, and let your inner glam shine!

