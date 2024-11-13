Ananya Panday’s Rs 26,000 denims will make you ditch your regular jeans

Ananya Panday was recently spotted around town, and we must say, her ensemble for the day was truly eye-catching. For most of us, wearing a tank top paired with denim trousers would be considered a very standard and casual look, but for Ananya, it was no ordinary pair of denim pants. They were showstoppers in their own right! Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Ananya’s outfit was a brilliant example of how to effortlessly elevate a casual look into something extraordinary. Instead of the typical basics, Ananya wore a sleeveless, round-neck black tank top to start with, keeping it simple at the top, but going all-out stylish below with her wide-legged denim pants.

But wait—these were no ordinary jeans. They were picked from designer Kanika Goyal’s collection and were anything but basic. The denim featured a bold blue two-toned concentric cut that immediately caught the eye. As strikingly chic as they were, the dynamic effect on the pants felt like a work of art. The jeans also boasted patterned fabric running along the waistline, sides, and knees, giving them a unique and elevated streetstyle look.

Ananya made sure to tuck her tank top into the waistline, letting those stunning pants take center stage. The wide-leg fit created a relaxed, easygoing vibe, yet with the detailing on the fabric, the jeans were far from ordinary. They perfectly embodied the ideals of comfort and striking fashion. It’s worth noting that her jeans cost Rs 26,000.

Now, onto accessories—Ananya Panday opted for a chunky silver chain-link choker that added a cool metallic edge to her look. A fine bracelet and subtle ring completed her appearance without detracting from the star of the show: those jeans. Her small round earrings were simple yet elegant, ensuring they didn’t overpower her overall look.

As for makeup, Ananya chose a fresh, feminine rose palette. Blushed cheeks, soft pink lips, and nude eyeshadow gave her a glowing, natural look. Her delicately arched eyebrows added just the right amount of structure to her face without being overwhelming. She finished off her look with a neatly styled, middle-parted bun, which not only kept things chic but also highlighted her facial features.

Ananya Panday’s style is an intelligent blend of statement and understated elements, allowing her to achieve a relaxed yet carefully curated outfit that we’ll be saving for future reference. She showed us that even the simplest styles can be transformed into something elegant with the right accessories, makeup, and, of course, the confidence of the person wearing them.

