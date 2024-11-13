5 Gen Z-approved lehengas that are perfect for the next wedding sangeet you attend: Suhana Khan to Khushi Kapoor

When it comes to weddings, pre-weddings, cocktail parties, or sangeet, nobody does it better than Bollywood’s Gen-Z actors. We have seen Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor add contemporary twists to classic lehengas while Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor embrace soft pastel hues, intricately designed to perfection. Whether you’re into delicate embroidery or edgy sequins, these divas have a look for everyone.

Suhana Khan

Starting with Suhana Khan, who recently adorned a pastel blue and pink lehenga by Rahul Mishra. The lehenga is a pure piece of art and serves goals for anyone looking to blend floral themes with a playful touch of hand-embroidered flamingo design. The “Verdure” set is a statement piece from Rahul Mishra’s Couture Festive 2023 collection. Styled with minimal jewelry by Mahesh Notandass, her look is the epitome of radiant elegance—perfect for a dreamy sangeet night.

Shanaya Kapoor

If you are someone who believes in keeping things minimal yet classic, this look of Shanaya is going to sweep you off your feet. The Kapoor daughter looks simply beautiful in an Anamika Khanna pastel blue lehenga with light embroidery, paired with a golden blouse and matching dupatta. The ensemble is elevated by statement jewelry from Tyaani and comfortable juttis. Ideal for times when you want to rock your sangeet performance but also look as elegant as ever.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is always known to bring a fresh perspective; if you’re someone who loves experimenting too, this look is for you! She styled a stunning sea-green lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The ensemble featured intricate Warli-inspired sequined embroidery, making it a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics. She paired it with dark silver jewelry, adding an edgy contrast to the soft, shimmering hues of the lehenga.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to add perfect drama and that extra oomph factor to her fits. From bold sequins to vibrant ombres, her looks have got you covered! Her ombre pink and purple sequined saree is one of our favorites.

Khushi Kapoor

While Janhvi is busy giving off bold and awesome vibes, sister Khushi Kapoor is all about channelling Indian Barbie-core in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra lehenga. If you are all about embracing soft femininity, the fish-cut silhouette in pink threadwork paired with an off-shoulder floral blouse feels dreamy and captivating.

Always remember that an unforgettable night begins with an unforgettable outfit. Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

