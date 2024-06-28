5 celeb-inspired ideas to effortlessly rock wrap skirts in ultra trendy way: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon

With constantly soaring temperatures causing discomfort, there is no better way to style ourselves in a wrap skirt. Fuss-free, feminine, and always impactful, wrap skirts are the tried-and-tested way to flaunt your styling prowess. As we turned to our Bollywood divas for inspiration, we noticed a soft spot for the silhouette among beauties like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and a few others.

It is easy to style a wrap skirt, as proved by our Bollywood beauties. What adds to the reason behind its popularity is that the flattering number can be paired with T-shirts, crop tops, jackets, and even sweaters. Do you also have a penchant for wrap skirts? If yes, take cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu to find quick lessons on favorite lengths and styles.

Vibrant midi wrap skirt for casual outing ft Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a forever diva! Apart from her rosy complexion, sharp features, and enviable figure, the actress makes heads turn for her sartorial choices. Not long ago, she stepped out wearing a bright yellow co-ord set. The V-neckline of the top, drop-shoulder puff sleeves, and front tie detailing of the top worked its magic.

The actress paired the same with a midi-length wrap skirt crafted from a flowy fabric forming an asymmetrical hemline. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena decked up in bare minimum accessories. It included a pair of gold statement earrings and a ring. Bebo wore her hair in a messy bun for a splendid hairdo and exuded oomph.

Elegant maxi skirt inspired by Kareena for a fashionable evening

Seems like Kareena has an affinity for wrap skirts. Her orange ensemble for an event in Mumbai was nothing short of breathtaking. The actress wowed us all in a stunning orange ensemble beautifully crafted from satin creation. Comprising a chic top and long skirt adding an element of elegance to her appearance, the outfit looked like a work of art. Yes, we are taking notes.

The top’s striking features include an overlap neckline panel and lantern slit sleeves. As for the skirt, it came with a pleated wrap style to create a graceful flowing silhouette.

Now, let’s learn how to style long-wrap skirts from Kareena. The Crew actress opted for eye-catching dangler earrings complementing her ensemble. With her open tresses and subtle nude glam, the Bollywood diva reaffirmed her love for fashion.

Rakul Preet Singh proves a little shimmer does not hurt

Rakul Preet Singh taught us how to blend comfort with sass in an OOTD that has all our hearts. The actress embraced the trend, adding her own flair in a basic Balmain t-shirt with cut-out details which she teamed up with an electric blue wrap mini skirt.

The skirt boasted a fitted silhouette, drape detailing on the left side, and a low waistline asymmetrical hem adding a hint of drama. Well, Rakul, we are bowled over by your choice of outfit.

To further elevate the appeal of her look, she tied her hair in a messy ponytail with beachy waves. Her minimal makeup blended with the mood of her attire and screamed subtle glam from miles away.

Keep it bold with a satin mini number like Kriti Sanon’s

Over the years, Kriti Sanon’s style quotient has evolved a lot, thanks to her penchant for experimenting with her fashion. Even while styling the wrap skirt, she took a bold turn and left us gasping for breath. The Mimi actress wore a coordinating brown wrap skirt at the center stage which was a bow feature.

Further, the thigh-high slit on the mini-length skirt contributed to the risqué factor. She did not shy away from flaunting her toned body in a satin brown top which she kept buttoned. Her olive green floral bralette inside the top truly stood out for its oomph element.

The Crew actress kept her makeup flawless and highlighted her sharp features with an absolute touch of nude makeup base. The brown eyeshadow and a kohl for bold eyes added charm to her look. Kriti kept her short hair open in loose waves radiating natural beauty.

Flattering midi drape for date night ft Tabu

Tabu added a sassy twist to the wrap skirts with her recent look. For the promotions of her upcoming romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Tabu dolled up in a Camel Co-ord set from the contemporary Indian label Nouria.

The set includes a wrap skirt paired with a relaxed longline waterfall jacket. The satin fabric, drape detail at the waist, and fluid silhouette enhanced the flattering look of the skirt. Tabu’s satin wrap skirt can be from day to night, making it a perfect number for various occasions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and other Bollywood beauties are leaving no stone unturned in inspiring us on how one can effortlessly rock a wrap skirt in an ultra-trendy way.

What’s your wait for? Find your sassy wrap skirt, be a fashionista in your own right, and style away!

