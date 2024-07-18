5 times Ananya Panday made a case for color blocking and gave us unforgettable fashion moments

Ananya Panday has emerged as a true style icon for the Gen-Z. She has captivated audiences not just with her acting prowess but also with her fashion choices. The Pati Patni Aur Who actress has a fun knack for experimenting and embracing bold trends and has made herself every fashionista’s style icon. Amidst an array of fashionable experiments that this diva tries, there has been one trend that she consistently aces at, and that is colour blocking.

This styling technique involves pairing two or more contrasting colours in an outfit for a visually striking look. And no brownie points for guessing that Ananya doesn't shy away from vibrant hues and playful combinations. She always manages to pull them off with immense confidence. Whether it's a red and pink co-ord set or a tangerine and pink power suit, Ananya injects a dose of personality into every colour-blocked look.

Let's decode 5 times that Ananya Panday gave us unforgettable colour blocking moments:

1. Ananya Panday stuns in a black thigh-high slit gown with a pop of pink

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress dazzled in a stunning oversized gown from the shelves of designer Galia Lahav. Serving this red carpet look, Ananya Panday gave us a taste of her trendy signature style of colour blocking in a chic way. Donning a black oversized gown with long voluminous sleeves, Ananya flaunted the gown’s highlighting features- a thigh-high slit.

However, what grabbed our attention was the pompous bubble gum pink bow that was attached to the gown which was a perfect example of color blocking technique! Celebrity stylist Ami Patel jazzed up the look with shiny spiked pumps and a sleek ponytail. With dewy minimal makeup, Ananya Panday was dressed to kill in style.

2. Nothing screams colour blocking like this Laith Almalouf ensemble

Never shying away from trying out a new trend, Ananya sported an off-beat color combination of red with hot pink. The Liger actress wore a stunning ensemble from designer Laith Almalouf for an event and made hearts flutter. Flaunting the thigh-high slit, the actress wore this stunning hot pink and red cut-out gown that stole the show. This outfit featured a criss-cross bodice that accentuated the actress’s midriff, along with a daring low-cut back and a flowing skirt that hit the ankle and came with a slit until her thigh.

Letting her outfit do most of the talking, Ananya kept her makeup muted with a dewy minimal base and added a bold red lip to complement her outfit. She styled her tresses in a messy high bun and paired her look with a silver pair of pointed pumps. Sticking to minimum jewels, she added golden hoops and a couple of finger rings to finish her look.

3. Ananya made a case for color blocking in a wrap-around top

Ms Panday flaunted her toned midriff in the best way possible as she simultaneously flaunted her color blocking style. For her movie promotions, Ananya picked a stylish wrap-around top with a halter neckline in a mint green hue. Making sure to not let the vivacious green overpower her look, Ananya struck a balance with a pair of chocolate brown faux leather pants. These high-waist straight pants came with ankle-length cuffs and front pleats.

Rounding off her stylish look, this scarlet opted for tan brown animal print boots that complemented her pants perfectly. With golden statement studs, Ananya’s contrasting powder blue nails were just another impeccable example of colour blocking trick. For glam, she went for dewy makeup with nude pink lips, tons of blush to amp up her cheeks, and oodles of mascara on her lashes.

4. Donning a mini dress, Ananya played with neon tones like a pro

Slipping into a stylish neon mini, Ananya Panday channelled candy-core vibes with utmost ease. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the Student of the Year 2 flaunted the vibrant fluorescent shades of pink and orange. This bodycon mini dress featured a contrasting bodice with button-studded straps. Ananya’s dress is from the brand The Doll House and came with bustier-style cups in orange colour and bubble pink bodice. This stunner of a dress came with a heavy price tag of INR 28,305 (£310).

Jazzing up her look further, Ananya threw a stylish bright orange blazer with sleeves ruched up that complemented the dashes of orange on her dress. But she did not stop there and added a pair of glitzy strap gladiator heels to her look. Ananya opted for a peach-toned makeup look and wore her brunette locks in a wavy style.

5. Hot pink power suit and colour blocking, look at Ananya slay

Ananya Panday left no stone unturned as she sported color blocking styling for one of her photoshoots. Oozing boss-lady charm with a dash of femininity, this fashionista was seen in an off-beat pink and brown fusion corset look. Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya wore a lavender pink fitted bodice with a panel of earthy brown. She added a pop of colour to this outfit with a hot pink blazer that tied the pretty look together.

Adding the right amount of dazzle, Ms. Panday styled the look with distinctive heart-shaped stone-encrusted OTT earrings that took her outfit up a notch. She played with the pink hue palette when it came to her glam. With a soft glam effect, Ananya added a dash of pink on her eyes and as a blush on her cheeks, further topped it up with a highlighter. Sealing her makeup with nude pink lip gloss, this Dream Girl 2 star finished her look with wavy tresses.

Even with just a handful of movies in her kitty, this young actress has carved a niche for herself as one of Bollywood's coolest trendsetters for the Gen-Z. And these 5 looks are proof! Which of these looks do you like? Comment down below and let us know.

