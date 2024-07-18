Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday—these Bollywood divas set the perfect bridesmaid goals for this wedding season and we are taking notes

The wedding of the year - Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s marriage festivities—are over. Now to think of it, the wedding affair was nothing but a festival, and the Bollywood divas had put their best fashion foot forward. Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Katrina Kaif, and other actresses cast a spell with their elegance in gorgeous outfits.

A wedding is incomplete without some fashion extravagance. But it always boils down to what to wear, how to style it, and what jewelry to pair with it. Well, worry not, as our Bollywood beauties have got you covered. Here’s a quick lookbook that will inspire your next appearance while attending sangeet ceremonies to cocktail parties of wedding festivities. So, without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Simple yet classic, like Katrina Kaif

Saree can never go wrong as a perfect bridesmaid look, and Katrina Kaif’s simple yet classic look is just what you’re looking for. She wore a cream-colored saree with jaal embroidery detailing and little embellishments, adding charm to the look. Kat paired up with a blue collared blouse intricately designed in patching patterns.

She completed the look with ear studs and a few rings. This whole getup can easily be achieved as the actress went with a dewy-finish makeover, lots of blush, plumpy, and glossy lips, and soft brown eyes.

For sangeet night a colorful lehenga like Janhvi Kapoor

Sangeet night means lots of music and dancing. For this event, you need to perfect the look, and for that, take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor. She wore a gorgeous lehenga choli from Anamika Khanna’s collection that featured multi-color threadwork detailing woven into floral patterns all over it.

The Kundan jewelry, including a broad neckpiece, a matching pair of earrings, the kamarbandh, and the bangles, added the definition the whole look needed.

With this look, you can easily stand out among the others. With a glam makeover and a bun adorned with floral carnations - you can elevate the whole outfit to another level.

For wedding,’ shimmer like Ananya Panday

While your friend, brother, or sister shines their best on their D-day, you have hundreds of responsibilities to take care of. But you cannot miss the chance to serve ‘lewks’. A light and simple, shimmery lehenga choli like the one Ananya Panday wore can be your perfect pick for the day. The actress looked stunning in Arpita Mehta couture that featured a flowy mustard yellow lehenga, which she paired with a halter-neck choli and a dupatta. It was intricately designed with sequins and beads.

She completed the look with an emerald-studded neckpiece, earrings, a maang teeka, and a stack of bangles in one hand. The green stones balanced the yellow hues perfectly.

For cocktail night, drip in gold like Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was one of the guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding affair and served regalness at its best. However, her golden look from the lot can be the perfect pick for your cocktail night party. As a bridesmaid, the said duties come automatically, but despite that, who says you cannot shimmer your way through them?

Dazzle like Sara. She wore a golden sequinned lehenga-cum-saree, featuring a mermaid-style skirt with a full-sleeve power-shouldered choli and the dupatta draped like a saree. Hassle-free but glamorous.

Like Sara Ali Khan, you can also keep your jewelry to a minimum, like a pair of studs or dainty pieces, to let the outfit do the talking.

For Reception party, shine in sequins like Khushi Kapoor

The wedding saga ends with the reception and that means it deserves a dhamaka! Wear a gorgeous Barbie pink sequinned saree like Khushi Kapoor and pair it with an off-shoulder blouse. Accentuate it with a stunning diamond-studded neckpiece with matching earrings, and a half-bun hairdo can do the trick to add the glam you need.

You can live your Barbie era in an outfit like this. What say?

Well, these are a few B-town divas’ inspired bridesmaid looks that you can try to build up from scratch or buy something like this for your next wedding invitation. Let us know what you think about it.

