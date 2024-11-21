5 times Ram Charan’s wife Upasana flaunted her expensive outfits that are the definition of luxury and elegance

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the wife of famous star Ram Charan, has always charmed us with her simple yet bold fashion statements. The perfect example of beauty with brains, Upasana is not only a successful entrepreneur but is also admired for her stunning fashion choices.

She is the ultimate trendsetter. From Gucci skirts to Prada dresses, the entrepreneur owns some expensive outfits that are enough to steal the spotlight at any event. Let’s take a closer look at her outfits.

Tropical Print Trench Coat

Upasana took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself having a fun, relaxed time in the Tropical Print Trench Coat by Etro. Her coat comes with a price tag of Rs 3,00,923. The outfit featured floral prints against a light green backdrop, draped details, and a knot in the middle. For a cool effect, she decided to roll her sleeves, which added an elegant touch to her look. She styled her trench coat with tiny earrings and tinted sunglasses, which added extra glam to her casual look.

Long Twill Dress

Serving ultimate husband-wife goals, Upasana and Ram Charan showcased their power couple vibes in complementary outfits. While Ram Charan was decked out in a gray suit, Upasana stole the spotlight in her Rs 2,23,049 Prada Long Twill Dress.

Her dress featured rolled sleeves, button accents, and knot details at the front, making it adjustable and comfortable. The outfit also included three pockets—two at the waist and one at the chest—a practical addition that kept the look both elegant and functional. The entrepreneur styled her look with round earrings and pointed heels, which added the perfect finishing touch to her ensemble. She kept her hair open with a side partition, keeping the focus on her stunning outfit.

Wool Sweater and Midi Skirt

Get all the cozy yet stylish Christmas vibes just like Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Her Christmas photo dump was full of festive glamour, as she was seen having fun in a classy outfit. For a pop of red, she opted for a Gucci Pussy-Bow Wool Sweater and a GG-Jacquard Pleated Wool Midi Skirt priced tag at Rs 3,01,168.

Her top featured puff sleeves and white bow details around the neck, while the matching red skirt fell gracefully to her ankles. Complementing the top’s design, the skirt had white lines just above the hemline, giving off perfect red-and-white Christmas vibes. To add a sophisticated appeal, she styled her look with white pointed heels and white earrings, which served as another statement piece.

Suede Skirt

This winter, ditch the boring pants and try something stylish. Upasana is giving major winter fashion inspiration with her Gucci Suede Skirt, valued at Rs 2,22,943. Featuring belt detailing at the waist, the skirt falls just above her knee, delivering a cozy yet glamorous vibe. She paired her brown skirt with a fitted black top for a classic combination.

The style icon added a bold touch to her look by pairing her outfit with black boots. But the real showstopper was her mini Chanel bag, worth Rs 3,87,943, which added an extra layer of luxury to her chic winter outfit.

Floral Silk Midi Skirt

Another expensive outfit from Upasana’s wardrobe is her Floral Silk Midi Skirt from Dolce & Gabbana valued at Rs 1,22,664. For a special event, she paired a draped white top with a classy and elegant floral silk midi skirt. The hemline of the skirt fell just above her ankles, making it the perfect choice for any fashion enthusiast.

She styled her look with minimal accessories, including rings, and kept her hair open, neatly tucked behind her ears to keep the focus on her beautiful skirt. This outfit is perfect for formal meetings or casual dinner dates.

These five luxurious outfits of Upasana Kamineni Konidela prove that she believes in making unforgettable fashion statements. Her versatile picks are perfect for all types of casual and glamorous outings.

