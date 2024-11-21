Mira Kapoor is the queen of minimalism and her bridesmaid look in powder blue and blush Sharara Set is proof

Mira Kapoor owns the style game. The queen of minimalism, and elegance, our favorite celebrity lady has been slaying every fashion piece with effortless charm. Whether it’s about her casual outfit or wedding season look, Mira has always made sure that the focus is on her. Recently, she has been busy with her bridesmaid duty but what impressed us was her effortless traditional look. Let’s check out the deets!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira Kapoor shared some glimpses of her best friend's Mehendi ceremony wherein she was seen wearing a gorgeous traditional outfit. Her Powder Blue & Blush Pink Mul Satin Noorbagh Sharara Set from the Jaipur-based brand deserves to be the best wedding outfit.

Her outfit adorned with multicolored floral details features ¾ sleeves and a round neckline that adds the perfect wedding vibes to her look. The green, yellow, and pink prints against the backdrop of white are something you can consider as the perfect mixture of minimalism, and style. Cinched at the waist, and flowy hemline, the top of her outfit was a basic but statement-making wedding ensemble.

Relaxed and stylish, this is what her bottom was all about. The style icon, Mira Kapoor decided to pair her top with the the flowy skirt. With geometric design, floral patterns, and ruffled ends, the skirt is divided into three patterns that give the right lift to her outfit. Also, for a more Indian touch, the skirt has multi-colored latkans that add the unavoidable charm.

With her makeup, Mira perfectly incorporated all the traditional vibes. She gave a clean touch to her look with subtle eyeshadow, defined brows, glossy cheeks, and the perfect nude shade. Her choice of makeup was the perfect masterpiece of keeping it less yet charming.

Her accessories are not only a style but a practical touch to her look. For a soft glam touch, she decided to carry a pink potli bag that is spacious enough to carry all the essentials. Moreover, she went for a watch, and earrings showing that no one can slay minimalism like her.

Her hair was not overly done. She just kept them open in the side partition and chose to tuck one side at the back of her ear. At last, the stone bindi between her brows gave off all the right festive vibes.

From her traditional outfit to statement accessories, the Mira Kapoor look is just another statement addition to our wedding outfit list.

