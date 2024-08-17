Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela set the bar high for couple fashion goals as they twin in black outfits

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are one of the most stylish couples in the South Indian film industry. They recently shared stunning pictures in matching all-black outfits, setting a new standard for couple goals. Let's take a closer look at their amazing outfits.

Upasana looks radiant in a long, black, relaxed dress in the photos that perfectly complement her delicate style. The dress features an elegant turtle neck, full sleeves, and an asymmetrical hemline, adding an extra edge to her outfit. She accessorized with simple, golden dangling earrings and a long-finger ring, which turned out to be eye-catching pieces that enhanced her all-black ensemble.

Mrs. Konidela kept her make-up subtle yet stunning. She opted for kohl-lined eyes, brown lips, and blushed cheeks, enhancing her natural beauty. Her well-groomed brows and perfectly curled hair, which was left open, added a soft graceful touch to her look.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, known for his sleek style, matched Upasana’s vibe in an all-black tailored suit. He wore a black button-down shirt with collars, topped with a black blazer featuring notch lapels. He paired his blazer with tailored black pants, creating a classy look. Ram Charan accessorized with tinted sunglasses and glossy black shoes, adding a dash of flair to his look. His stubble beard and neatly groomed hair gave him a sharp, polished appearance.

Couples looking to make a statement can take inspiration from Ram and Upasana. This stylish couple demonstrates that an all-black look can make a bold statement at receptions or engagement parties. Coordinating black outfits are also perfect for a special date night or anniversary dinner, creating a romantic and stylish vibe.

Advertisement

The best thing about Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela is that they set a good example for the couples with their fashion. And their co-ordinated black outfits proved again why they are the best couple to look up to.

Ram Charan and Upasana made an impressive appearance wearing matching black outfits. Couples looking to make a lasting impression with their clothing choices can learn from them on how to blend sophistication and contemporary style flawlessly. Whether at formal events or for photo shoots, this dynamic couple shows that coordinating in black is always a winning look.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy's easy breezy polka-dot dress is ideally suited for romantic Summer dinner dates