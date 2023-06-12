6 times Kajol Devgan proved that she and black are a match made in heaven

Black, the ultimate hue of sophistication, mystery, and timeless allure. When personifying the essence of black, Bollywood diva Kajol Devgan effortlessly takes the spotlight. She and the color black are synonymous, as she embraces its enchanting charm with grace and panache. From ethereal sarees to red carpet glamour, she effortlessly dons black ensembles that leave us spellbound.

Each outfit showcases the Trail actress’ impeccable fashion choices and highlights her individuality. We can't get enough of her black looks! It's like she has a secret pact with the color, and together they create fashion moments that defy description. We challenge you to choose just one favorite. Trust us, it's harder than it sounds. Let’s take a closer look.

6 times Kajol Devgan slayed in black outfits

This queen of wit and style had her fans in splits with her latest Instagram post. In this side-splitting "Expectation Vs Reality" moment, Kajol shared two pictures that perfectly captured the hilarious truth of everyday life. The first snap showcased her in all her glam glory, donning a stunning off-shoulder dress that oozed elegance. But wait for it! In the second frame, Kajol hilariously revealed the "reality" with tissues hilariously scattered around her dress. We couldn't help but adore her playful side while she effortlessly slays the black ensemble game. Kudos to Kajol for always keeping it real, making us drool, and of course making us laugh out loud!

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress sashayed down the red carpet of a star-studded Bollywood Award show, and boy, did she make heads turn! Dressed to impress in a show-stopping pantsuit, Kajol gave a playful shoutout in her caption, revealing her style secrets. She credited herself for the brilliant idea while giving a big thumbs up to the fashion maestro, Manish Malhotra, for the jaw-dropping outfit. Kudos to Radhika Mehra for flawlessly bringing the vision to life! Bedazzled with crystals, the ensemble was pure glam, perfectly paired with a crystal-embellished shirt underneath. And let's not forget the final touches – Kajol strutted in style with boots, and hey, she even borrowed her hubby's watch for that extra flair.

Kajol takes the fashion world by storm once again, serving up a fresh and stylish look in her latest Instagram post. With an attitude fit for a queen bee, she rocks a black velvet jumpsuit adorned with vibrant yellow ruffles that scream "buzzworthy." This stunning creation, designed by the talented duo Gauri and Nainika, breaks the monotony with a burst of color, courtesy of those eye-catching yellow taffeta ruffled shoulders. Kajol's makeup is on point, with a radiant yet minimalistic touch that perfectly complements her off-shoulder jumpsuit. Styled by the fabulous Radhika Mehra, she struts her stuff in black stilettos, bringing the TGIF vibes to a whole new level.

The Dilwale actress looked divine in this Instagram reel, as she stunned in a black gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The gown was designed by the ace designers Shantanu and Nikhil, and it perfectly accentuated Kajol's style. She completed her look with a neat bun and a side part, giving her a sophisticated and chic appearance. Adding the perfect finishing touches, Kajol accessorized her ensemble with sleek earrings, a statement ring, and a blingy sling, adding a touch of glamour to her overall look. Kajol's fashion choices continue to impress.

Kajol Devgan turned heads in this Instagram post, flaunting a mesmerizing coat dress that channeled the iconic Disney villain Cruella. With a price tag of ₹2 lacks, this ensemble accentuated her stunning hourglass frame, making a bold statement. The Bollywood star attended an awards show in the UAE, exuding high glamour in her black-and-white thigh-high slit dress that perfectly captured the spirit of Halloween. The sensuous Jean-Louis Sabaji creation featured a white raised collar, a plunging neckline, and a striking thigh-baring slit that showcased her legs. Completing the look with accessories from Joyalukkas and Giuseppe Zanotti, Kajol's Cruella-inspired ensemble served as the ultimate fashion inspiration. She truly stole the show with her impeccable style!

The Salaam Venky actress elevated this all-black look by adding a touch of edge with a quirky asymmetric jacket. The stunning jacket featured a unique foliate print in ivory and green, creating a captivating contrast against the black backdrop and infusing the piece with personality. She effortlessly paired it with coordinated pants and a matching cloth belt, completing the cohesive ensemble. With a statement silver choker as her sole accessory, Kajol let the outfit speak for itself. Strappy metallic-colored heels added the perfect finishing touch. Opting for a no-makeup makeup look and leaving her hair slightly wavy with a side part, she exuded fierceness and confidence.

So, what are your views on these outfits? Which one is your favorite? Comment below to share your views with us.

