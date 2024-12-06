Triptii Dimri turns boardroom into runway with her oh-so-bossy look in pinstriped blazer and Bermuda shorts

If you ever thought the corporate style was just about stiff suits and neutral palettes, be ready to be upended because Triptii Dimri has come into the picture. The actress is known for her versatile wardrobe options; she threw quite a look recently, screaming "boss lady," but in a seriously stylish fashion. Ditch the boring boardroom and usher in this renewing chic 'corporate core' vibe. Instead of the usual blazer-and-pants combo, Triptii adopted something quite edgy yet elegant.

Triptii stepped out in a sleek and classy corporate-core ensemble straight out of the shelves of Frankie Shop; she proved that workwear can be bold, chic, and downright fun. Her outfit consisted of a sharp pinstriped blazer, which was far from basic, featuring collars and flap pockets with doses of those polished touches.

But it was the bold black sleeveless bodysuit that completely stole the show underneath the blazer- a daring plunge-neck bodysuit that gave just the perfect measure of sultriness to the ensemble. The bodysuit was well tucked into the complementary pinstripe Bermuda shorts, which had been cinched by a belt and served as a refreshing and trendy take on the very classic tailoring.

Further, it was the accessories and styling that truly elevated this look. She wore strappy black heels and minimum accessories featuring black studs and rings, letting the outfit do all the talking. The Animal actress’ makeup was soft yet sporting a nude lip, glowing cheeks, and mascara-laden lashes. Complementing the whole look was her hair styled into sleek waves, adding the final touch of elegance.

This nude eyeshadow compliments it's perfectly kohl-shadowed eyes, mascara-laden lashes, and wonderfully defined brows with contoured and blushed cheeks, giving it a sculpted, radiant glow. The hair was styled in soft waves, adding femininity to the entire look.

This is not just any outfit; this is a statement. The styling of Triptii Dimri has just the right amount of sass and power to be the inspiration one can look for when trying to kill it at the office. From creative pitches to late-night soirees, it really shows that workwear isn't a boring affair.

