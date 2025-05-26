Mrunal Thakur shows how to style trench coat with satin shirt and black formal pants for ultimate CEO vibes

Mrunal Thakur, our favorite Marathi mulgi and fashionista, is back yet again to turn heads with her oh-so-glamorous look, and we’re definitely taking notice. The actress took to her social media handle and shared photos exuding a powerful and elegant vibe, keeping her brown long trench coat in focus. Excited to know the details? Then keep reading!

Mrunal Thakur’s fresh look featured a brown satin shirt as the base of her stylish outfit. Keeping it clean and professional, she tucked it into the bottom. But the real drama came from the brown long-length trench coat with an open front, loose sleeves, and lapel collar. The back was no less stylish, featuring a cropped cut and a belt. Her choice of layering added a modern and confident edge, making it perfect inspiration for a strong, no-nonsense look.

For the bottoms, the style icon chose black formal pants with a loose silhouette. There’s no denying that one of the best combinations to nail a formal look is black and brown, and the actress pulled it off perfectly.

As for accessories, she kept it simple with cool tinted sunglasses. For her hairstyle, she opted for a bun with front strands softly framing her face. It’s the perfect balance—keeping things polished without being overwhelming or over-the-top.

Moreover, her natural makeup let her beauty shine through while giving her a flawless glow. She enhanced her skin with a subtle base, a barely-there blush on her cheeks, defined brows, and nude-shade lipstick for the finishing touch. The beauty of her look lies in her brilliant blend of high-fashion drama with simplicity.

Adding the perfect edge, she wore black stilettos—ideal for stepping out in style and keeping all eyes on her.

What’s best about her look is its versatility: it’s perfect for office wear, exuding strong CEO vibes, yet equally suitable for other occasions like an international vacation. Mrunal Thakur has truly mastered the art of styling a trench coat, and we’re here for every bit of it.

