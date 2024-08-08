Stylish hairstyles are a very essential part of your overall look, and who is better than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to inspire you? The Ponniyin Selvan actress is a true fashion queen but her influence goes much beyond the red carpet looks, ethnic ensembles, and designer gowns, it's her simple yet stunning choices like her stylish hairstyles that truly inspire onlookers.

If you're a minimalistic fashionista who craves to add effortlessly chic twists to your look, Aishwarya's favorite hairstyles are perfect for elevating your everyday look minus the fuss. We might be obsessed!

So, why don’t we take a look at 3 Aishwarya-inspired hairstyles to catch onto some tips for modern and minimalistic divas? Are you ready for a major dose of style inspiration with simplistic yet stunning looks?

Naturally wavy look:

Be it an Indian ensemble or a western look, one of the easiest ways to take your hairstyle game to the next level is to style your luscious locks into a naturally wavy look just like Aishwarya did. These well-formed and dramatic waves can make your ensemble look more trendy.

The effortlessly manageable hairstyle with a stylish side parting can frame your face to perfection while allowing your gorgeous face to glow. The elegant waves will also move gracefully as you move ahead.

Sleek and straight look:

Another incredibly stylish Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-approved hairstyle is the sleek and straight look that can make you look all the more stylish and modern. This is a total go-to for the Dhoom 2 actress, and we can totally see why.

The classy look with a classy middle parting can beautifully frame your face while allowing your dark tresses to cascade down your shoulders and back. We also adore how the pretty look elevates her ethnic ensemble.

Classy curled-up look:

If you’re looking for an elegant and trend-worthy hairstyle that can give a little volume and bounce to your luscious and dark tresses then, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s incredibly stylish curly hairstyle is just perfect for you. Add a side parting to give a more sassy twist to the ensemble.

The effortlessly stylish and modern hairstyle perfectly elevated the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress’ overall look. In fact, this chic look can also help you take your makeup look to the next level. The curtain-like flicks on the sides of her face also added some charm to the look.

Whether you're craving natural waves, sleek sophistication, or a touch of glamorous volume, these versatile styles offer something for everyone. Remember, beauty lies in simplicity, and with these easy-to-achieve Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-approved hairstyles, you can totally channel your inner fashionista with minimal effort.

So, which one of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s simple yet stylish hairstyles is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

