When it comes to serving simply spectacular looks, nobody can nail it quite like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This is what makes her fashion game so relatable. Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, the actress was snapped at the airport, wearing an effortlessly cool all-black ensemble. How incredibly sassy!

We always adore how Ash effortlessly matches her daughter’s aesthetic, be it at the airport or a star-studded event—the mother-daughter duo knows just how to impress with their style game.

So why don’t we zoom right into Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya’s chic ensembles for a dose of airport fashion inspiration?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s airport allure:

When it comes to her airport outfits, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always gives priority to comfort and simplicity, but that doesn’t mean that she lets us down in terms of style. The Devdas actress is a big fan of black, and frankly, the dark hue really suits her. The diva’s latest airport ensemble proved the same. It was a symphony of style and comfort brought to life.

The airport-ready all-black ensemble featured a full-sleeved black long top that had an oversized silhouette, giving a baggy and comfortable appeal to her look. The Gen-Z-approved piece is a great pick for divas who value comfort. But that’s not all; the Guru actress layered it with a full-sleeved and calf-length black coat with a collared neckline, giving her outfit a sophisticated spin.

The Dhoom 2 actress further paired these picks with matching black wide-legged pants. The baggy style gave it a Gen-Z appeal. The high-waisted and floor-length pants went really well with her long and loose top. The actress also completed the all-black look with matching sneakers for a sporty and comfortable twist.

However, unlike her mom, Aaradhya ditched the all-black vibe and went for a very cute full-sleeved lavender sweatshirt with a convenient pocket in the front. The femme and fabulous hue literally made Aaradhya’s complexion pop and glow. She paired these with high-waisted and wide-legged black joggers. She also added contrasting white sneakers and a black sling bag to complete her airport attire.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s accessories and glam choices:

Aish’s looks are always masterclasses on how to embrace minimalism and simplicity. This look was no exception. She did this by forgoing accessories, so the focus remains on her all-black ensemble. However, keeping up with her usual choices, she added her favorite high-end black Gucci tote bag with a brown bamboo handle to give a rather luxurious touch to her fit.

Rai also kept things natural and subtle with her makeup look. She went with a radiant base, which perfectly enhanced her natural beauty. She added volumizing mascara to define her gorgeous eyes. Aishwarya also added a pop of color to her overall look with some blush and her usual signature shade of vibrant red lipstick.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Aishwarya’s hairstyle game. She kept the natural aesthetic going by leaving her luscious locks open. She styled them into a naturally straight look with a side parting. This manageable style ensured her beautiful face was well-framed as her dark tresses cascaded freely down her shoulders and back—good choice indeed!

So, what did you think of the Bachchan divas’ latest airport look? Are you feeling inspired? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

