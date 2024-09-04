Alia Bhatt brings back memories of Gangubai with her appearance in a white chikankari suit set

Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood star who never fails to impress us with her style, was spotted today, September 4, at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, dressed in a gorgeous white suit. Her attire evoked memories from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she portrayed the strong and bold character Gangubai.

Her suit set featured a long kurta with full sleeves made of see-through material, making it look more delicate. The sleeves showcased minute chikankari work, a traditional embroidery that enhanced the look. With straight fit lowers having see-through edges embellished with similarly detailed chikanari embroidery, tying the whole look together. To top off her ethnic dress, she opted for a flowing net dupatta of white color around the neck.

To complete the look, Alia wore delicate earrings that went well with her outfit. She finishes it off with white mules and black shades that give a sense of poise. The whole appearance was completed by minimal makeup and a well-slicked-back hair bun, which brought out her natural beauty more and enhanced the elegance of the outfit.

Alia’s outfit is a versatile and elegant choice that can be worn to various events. If you are attending a religious ceremony, this classic suit is appropriate and respectful and offers a refined look. Like Alia, you can also wear this suit for a day out or a casual meetup with friends.

Alia Bhatt has always been recognized for her great style, and so are her ethnic wear choices. Whether for a special occasion or merely stepping out of the house, this stunning diva knows how to carry off traditional clothing like no one else.

Amidst different looks, Alia’s choice of elegant traditional outfits stands out. Most of her outfits have some traditional aspects with a modern touch. Her wardrobe includes stunning sarees, lehengas, and salwar suits, which show how graceful and charming she is.

Again, Alia Bhatt’s fashion sense was right on track when it came to styling her outfits, making them stand out from others showing that exceptional and basic clothes can also rise above them all. No matter if she is acting or not in front of the camera, Alia will always remain a real fashion idol.

