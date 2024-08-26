Alia Bhatt VS Janhvi Kapoor Fashion Face-off: Who wore the stunning pink ethnic suit better?

Bollywood is recognized for its glitzy fashion style, and this time around, we have an exciting fashion face-off between two very stylish actresses, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor. The two ladies were recently seen in stunning pink suits moving around the town. We will now take a closer look at their attire to see who wore the lovely pink ethnic suit better!

Alia Bhatt donned an outfit from Devnaagri, which included a stunning pink kurta with elaborate dori embroidery that made it so eye-catching. Her kurta had a soothing touch of embroidery. The palazzo pants made of chanderi that she wore with her kurta tied the entire appearance together. Lastly, the actress completed her outfit by wrapping herself with a complimentary silk organza dupatta, which was an exquisite finish.

The Alpha actress kept her accessories simple yet classy. She wore dainty silver earrings that matched her ethnic look. Her minimal make-up highlighted her natural beauty. She accessorized with stylish Gucci sunglasses, adding a trendy flair to her outfit. She chose silver open-toe heels for her footwear that complemented her pink suit.

On the other hand, today, August 26, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the city wearing a stylish pink suit. Her pink suit featured a long, flared kurta with a round neckline adorned with delicate embroidery. The flared design added a graceful flow. She paired her kurta with matching pink palazzo pants with beautiful white embroidery, adding a touch of contrast.

To complete her look, the Dhadak actress chose a pink dupatta that matched her kurta with palazzo pants. The dupatta also featured similar embroidery, tying the whole look together. She skipped all accessories and opted for yellow flats. She completed her stylish day-out look with minimal make-up and hair in loose waves.

Both Alia and Janhvi looked quite stunning in their pink suits, but their styles were quite different.

On the other hand, Janhvi's pink suit had a long flare kurta with a round neckline and pink palazzo pants with white embroidery work. Her pink dupatta also had the same kind of embroidery, so it was quite matching to the dress she was wearing. These aspects are quite obvious in the outfit worn by Janhvi, which had much more emphasis on the matching embroidery on all the garments and much fewer accessories, which came as a sign of quite an elegant and standardized look.

To sum up, both actresses Janhvi & Alia showed us that pink can be styled in many beautiful ways, making it a versatile choice for any fashionista

