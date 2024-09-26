Alia Bhatt slays the power look in bralette, blazer, and pants worth Rs 36,500 bringing boss babe energy to Jigra promotions

Alia Bhatt is on a roll; after coming back from Paris Fashion Week, she is promoting her film Jigra with Vedang Raina while also serving serious fashion vibes. While promoting the film, Alia has been showcasing one stylish look after another, and we are living for it! Her recent outfit for the promotion featured a black blazer paired with crisp white pants—simple, right? But trust Alia to make it a statement. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Alia’s ensemble came straight from the shelves of Almost Gods. She wore a stunning wrap top featuring the “Dream of the Orient" print, inspired by French artist Gustave Moreau’s artwork. The wrap top was a splash of creativity. The actress layered this beauty with a straight-cut linen black blazer from the same brand, which featured the brand's emblem on the front, along with notch lapels, pockets and buttons. And of course, it’s Alia—she added her signature touch of cool-girl chic with ease.

She kept the vibe sleek by pairing the blazer with mid-rise, straight-cut pants, featuring pintucks in both the front and back. These pants provided the perfect balance of structure and style, elevating the ensemble to a whole level of chic. The combination of the artistic top and the classic, well-tailored blazer pants duo proves that Alia is a trendsetter without even trying. The total cost of Alia’s outfit is Rs 36,500.

Her accessory game was equally strong. The actress kept it classy with thick silver rings and delicate silver earrings, adding just the right amount of sparkle. For footwear, she rounded it all off with sharp black heels, taking her look from cool to killer.

Her makeup was a whole other level of subtle glam. She opted for a flawless glow with blushed cheeks and nude lips, perfect for keeping the focus on her statement outfit. A soft bronze eyeshadow added warmth, paired with mascara-laden lashes and feathered brows to keep everything fresh and fabulous. She left her short hair open in its natural, tousled style, adding an effortless chic style that’s totally on trend.

In her Jigra promotions, Alia Bhatt has clearly found a happy medium between bold and understated, and we are absolutely loving it! If you want to create a powerful look for your next occasion, take lessons from Alia: opt for a fitted silhouette, choose fewer accessories but make them bold, and keep the makeup natural yet luminous.

