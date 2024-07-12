Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Isha Ambani looks like dream in pastel lehenga for brother's Baraat

The D-day is finally here, and we cannot keep calm. Be it the guests pouring in or the Ambani family’s royalty-dripping looks, we are all geared up to see a glimpse of this big fat Indian wedding. Bringing in one of the very first looks for the big day, we have Isha Ambani Piramal all set to give us the run for our money - quite literally.

Dripping royalty from head-to-toe, this heiress of the Ambani Khandaan truly ensured she set a benchmark with her first look. With merely a few pictures, she has managed to break the internet and have us swooning over how graceful she looks. So, let’s quickly jump right in and check out her dazzling look.

Isha Ambani shines brighter than her diamonds for Anant Ambani’s Baraat

For Anant Ambani’s Baraat procession, Isha Ambani decided to twin with the mothership Nita Ambani with a pastel-hued color palette. Donning a stunning custom-made lehenga from the ace designer couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The gorgeous lehenga played along the pastel color palette and consisted of hues such as yellow, peach, pink, and a dash of green.

The lehenga's skirt featured golden zari work, as did the matching dupatta. Her impeccable blouse with a sweetheart neckline stole the show and added extra oomph to her look. Styling her dupatta over one shoulder, Isha set a dreamy mood for the evening.

Advertisement

Here’s how Isha Ambani accessorized her lehenga look

Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha looked breathtaking as she picked the statement-making jewelry set to exist. The massive diamond necklace with hues of pink complemented her lehenga beautifully. With matching dangler earrings, kadas, finger rings, and maangtikka, Isha added the perfect bling that accentuated her look further.

For her glam, ace makeup artist Mickey Contractor gave Isha a subtle makeup base with kohl-rimmed eyes. With muted peach blush and matching shade on the lips, Isha Ambani made sure her outfit did all the talking.

We cannot wait to see what more amazing looks the Ambani ladies have in store for us this wedding day. Meanwhile, comment below and let us know what you think of Isha’s dreamy pastel lehenga.

ALSO READ: Nita Ambani wears a custom peach Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for Anant Ambani’s Lagna Vidhi and Baarat; LOOK decoded