Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Aishwarya Rai's red and golden anarkali set emanates festive charm from all perspectives

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may not be as active as many expect her to be, but when she steps out, the internet cannot handle her beauty. Today, the ageless beauty went to the high-profile Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding with her daughter Aradhya Bachchan, and once again, Aishwarya gave competition to everyone in terms of style statement.

Aishwarya Rai is renowned for her perfect sense of style, and at the event, she reminded everyone that the Indian actress is really one of the most beautiful women on the planet. Let us have a detailed look at her dressing style or costume.

Aishwarya Rai’s all-red outfit

The actress opted for a dress that was a vibrant red Anarkali set, which was graceful and equally pleasing. The design of the Anarkali was modern, with a deep slash at the front to look like a jacket, and the round neck made it look a little more royal. The outfit was complemented all over by gold borders that highlighted the detail and craftsmanship of the outfit.

The full sleeves of the Anarkali were adorned with cuffs featuring golden borders. The choice of red color also complemented her complexion and made her Anarkali a festive pick for the occasion.

To complete her ensemble, she paired the Anarkali with a dupatta that added traditional elegance to her look. The dupatta featured golden stripes and motifs, giving her outfit a rich look. She draped the dupatta gracefully on her shoulders, finishing her look.

Aishwarya’s accessories and glam

Lifting her accessories a notch, Aishwarya accessorized her look with golden necklace earrings and maang tikka to add a touch of gold to her attire. She also had a bright red velvet potli, a statement accessory.

Her makeup was clean and minimalistic, giving her face a natural glow. On fleek kohl-rimmed eyes and a defined red lip finished her look. Her hair done in loose curls complimented her face to give her an air of beauty and sophistication. The actress once again proved that she is still hard to beat when it comes to fashion.

