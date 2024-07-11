Mrunal Thakur’s floral Anarkali suit makes a great pick for your Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Trust Mrunal Thakur to ace ethnic game like no other. Every time she drapes herself in traditional elegance, it is a sight to behold. Ethnic clothing is incredibly versatile and so is Mrunal’s fashion prowess. Recently, she cast a spell in a stunning magenta-pink traditional suit. Radiating ethereal glow, the actress looked every bit mesmerizing and we immediately picked our pens to take notes of her gorgeous OOTD.

Mrunal Thakur recently stepped out for work commitments alongside Maniesh Paul. The talented duo was clicked outside a music company’s office in Mumbai. Ditching Western style, the Sita Ramam actress dressed elegantly in a pink Anarkali suit. Since Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, Mrunal’s Anarkali can also be your ideal choice for the joyous celebration with siblings. Let’s decode her outfit and on-point styling game.

Mrunal Thakur aces ethnic game like a pro

The Super 30 actress flaunted her penchant for ethnic outfits in a traditional wonder. It boasted a sophisticated V-neckline, elegant full sleeves, and fitted yoke attached to a floor-sweeping skirt to create an Anarkali silhouette. The structured pleats on the kurta and free-flowing fit gave her look a graceful touch as she posed for the paparazzi.

Further contributing to the elegant appeal of the outfit was the intricately designed floral motifs all over. Adorned with unique embellishments, the dress got a subtle hint of bling, making it an apt choice for minimal ethnic wear. To complete her outfit, she paired her kurta with a matching dupatta and embellished sleek border.

Adding the feminine touch, the dupatta brought an extra dose of charm to her already captivating appearance. For those who want to recreate Mrunal’s oh-so-elegant look, the Anarkali suit picked from the shelves of the brand Paulmi and Harsh comes with a price tag of Rs 42,800.

Mrunal Thakur keeps her styling game minimal

With her outfit so dazzling, only a pair of stone-encrusted chandbali earrings were enough. She also wore a matching dainty ring to adorn her hands. Mrunal’s radiant beauty does not need a heavy dose of glam to outshine everyone at any gathering or event.

Keeping the same in mind, she dusted her skin with a hint of powder-blush fusion, opting for brown lips and subtle brown eyes with mascara-coated long lashes. As for her hairstyle, she kept her short tresses open, framing her face perfectly.

Mrunal Thakur’s recent look serves as a fashion statement for those looking for minimal outfits to attend weddings or any other religious gathering. A perfect blend of both comfortable and fashionable, the Anarkali suit is a must-pick for every sister as well, since we are also gearing up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan next month

