Alia Bhatt celebrates Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s love with a 160-year-old saree taken from Manish Malhotra’s archives

Alia Bhatt is leading Indian cinema today with her incomparable acting chops and effervescent, sunshine-like personality. And for fashion fiends, it’s her impeccable style that never disappoints. The Jigra actress established that she is a true couture connoisseur by wearing a 160-year-old woven Ashavali saree from Manish Malhotra’s archival collection to the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Alia’s vintage revival wedding look is an amalgamation of culture and glamour. Keep reading to discover all the details of her winning ethnic ensemble.

Alia Bhatt reimaged a century-old saree from Manish Malhotra archives for the Ambani wedding

A masterpiece in itself, Alia’s handwoven saree is a 160-year-old pure silk creation taken from the archives of fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Crafted in iridescent fuchsia pink, the pallu features real zari work, intricately woven with silver and gold to create an opulent broad border. This exquisite detailing is an ode to the time-honored techniques and textiles of India.

Styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani, the vibrant saree was paired with an embellished champagne gold strapless blouse with a dipped neckline. The ornate tube blouse introduced newness to the traditional drape, reimagining its regality and old-world charm with a chic, contemporary edge.

Alia's accessories were equally grand and alluring. She chose heritage fine jewelry from Jaipur-based brand Sunita Shekhawata, donning their Padmapriya necklace, earrings, maagtika, and bangles that use the French enameling technique and traditional meenakari to craft the auspicious lotus flower motif. The choker necklace set is handmade in 22-karat gold and features radiant uncut diamonds, emeralds, and pearls.

Advertisement

Alia complemented her archival saree with a bronzed glow and glazed peach pout

Alia’s glam team came through with their creative vision. The Heart of Stone star sported a sleek bun wrapped in gajra, letting her bijou and gorgeous features shine.

When it came to makeup, Alia opted for her signature glowy, minimalistic look, but it was amplified with peach and bronze hues that shimmered over her eyes and cheeks and gave warmth to her flawless and perfectly luminous skin. Defined yet delicately feathered brows and mascara-laden lashes framed her gaze with subtle drama. A glossy, peachy-nude pout finished her glam with a fresh, youthful touch.

Alia arrived at the wedding hand-in-hand with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who looked marvelous in an ivory sherwani set offset against Alia’s bright pink vintage saree. The couple exuded star power; however, it’s Alia’s saree that we can’t get enough of. Pairing the 160-year-old Ashavali saree with a modern blouse is a masterstroke. From exquisite jewels to elegant glam, the entire look gives a new look to heritage fashion, proving that Indian craftsmanship is timeless.

Advertisement

The grand Ambani-Merchant wedding ceremony was the perfect occasion to bring back this magnificent saree from the archives, and we are super glad that Alia chose this special day to give us an iconic moment that deserves all the love and attention. This is your cue to rediscover the magic of heirlooms.

Are you in awe of Alia’s look? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mira Rajput continues to impress with her ethereal charm in ivory-hued beaded lehenga