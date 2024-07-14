Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Sara Tendulkar reigns as a modern-day princess in Arpita Mehta’s pink and gold mirrorwork lehenga

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar continues to serve noteworthy looks, winning hearts with her uber-chic sartorial choices. Though not a Bollywood actress, Sara’s stunning wardrobe has garnered her the title of a true fashionista and deservingly so.

Besides her casual chic outfits, Sara has set new standards for wedding fashion. Her latest from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is a testament to her impeccable traditional wear choice. The glam girl turned into a stellar wedding guest in a rose gold lehenga set.

To attend the lavish ceremony of the now-married couple, Sara Tendulkar picked a mesmerizing lehenga set from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta. Keep reading to discover all the details of her outfit and accessories for the grand Ambani wedding!

Sara Tendulkar decked up in Arpita Mehta couture for Anant-Radhika’s wedding

Making a head-turning arrival on the velvet carpet, Sara looked every bit ethereal and her stylist Eka Lakhani is to be credited for her beautifully perfect head-to-toe look. The orchid and rose gold traditional pick had enough bling to let Sara shine bright at the event.

Adorned with hand-embroidered signature Mahal mirrorwork, the outfit was captivating enough to make heads turn. The floor-sweeping voluminous skirt accentuated with a broad mirrorwork border contributed to her graceful appeal.

She paired it with a sleeveless blouse for a modern spin to her otherwise traditional ensemble. Accentuated with matching embroidery, the blouse featured a V-neckline with cutwork detailing for a touch of vintage romance. Adding an extra layer of feminine touch was her graceful dupatta, making her appearance reminiscent of a regal princess with a modern touch.

Advertisement

The combination of the modern blouse and traditional skirt and dupatta created a look that needs to be bookmarked right away.

Sara blends modernity with tradition for a princess look

Keeping her accessories minimal, Sara wore a choker necklace encrusted with kundan. It was further adorned with pearl drop detailing for an added ethnic flair. Her polki-drop earrings and maangtika worked the magic, enhancing the blingy elements of her look.

As for her makeup, she opted for subtle glam tones and decked up in sleek eyeliner, soft blushed cheeks, glossy pink lips, and deeply defined cheekbones. Showing off her stunning visage, Sara tied her tresses in a low bun adorned with gajra.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding undoubtedly took Indian fashion to the international stage and Sara Tendulkar’s incredible style deserves recognition from the best of the world’s fashionistas.

ALSO READ: Anant-Radhika Shubh Ashirwad: Kiara Advani shows off her love for 'all things bling' in custom-made Faraz Manan couture