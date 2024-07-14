Anant-Radhika Shubh Ashirwad: Kiara Advani shows off her love for 'all things bling' in custom-made Faraz Manan couture

While we await the grand reception party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, looks from the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony are still doing rounds on the internet. A lot of celebrities chose vibrant colors to dress up in for the Shubh Aashirwad event. However, the pastels prevailed like a winner. From Khushi Kapoor to Ananya Panday - a lot of Bollywood divas slayed in pastel tones, but the way Kiara Advani shimmered in the crystal-studded outfit was a game changer.

The Shershaah actress has built up her career with much hard work. However, when it comes to fashion, she has been ruling the world undoubtedly with her choices. Kiara wore a stunning Faraz Manan piece for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. So, without any delay, let’s get into the details of her look.

Kiara Advani shimmers and shines in Faraz Manan couture

In the last few years, Kiara Advani has been serving fashion ‘lewks’ without fail. During Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding gala, the actress put on her best fashion self every day. However, for last night’s event, she chose to go with an outfit that blends traditional ethnic with a modern twist.

Kiara wore a Faraz Manan custom-made gown that featured a tube corset-like top neckline and ruched detailing on her waist, adding an edge to the look. The outfit was intricately adorned with several crystals and shiny beads that gave a diamond-like finish.

It shimmered the way it should and Kiara looked her best in it. The pastel hues enhanced her skin tone even more.

Advani’s ensemble came with a dupatta which she gracefully put across her neck. It kind of worked like a necklace as well, and the embellishments on it made the whole attire look more alluring.

Kiara Advani slays in a minimalistic glam

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kiara complemented her ensemble with a pair of statement diamond earrings with a stack of bracelets in one hand. She wanted her outfit to do the talking and shine like a diamond. So, she opted out of any other jewelry that could have crowded her whole look.

Her makeup was done by Lekha and she chose a minimalistic glam for the actress. Kiara Advani’s getup was completed with a sheen and dewy-finish makeup, with lots of hydration given to the skin to glow like that, added with blush, some contour, and highlights. The look was accentuated by the defined brow structure, the soft shimmery-smokey eyes, curled-up lashes, and the nude pink lip shade.

However, it’s the body shimmer that did all the magic to her whole look.

What do you think? Isn’t Kiara’s outfit enough to make one’s head turn towards her? Let us know in the comments.

