Ananya Panday slays in black top and camel skirt as she promotes CTRL, but ensemble's affordable price has shocked us

It’s obvious Ananya Panday is capable of more than just acting. Every time she steps out, everyone is bound to stop, stare, and get swooned by her looks! The outfits she is wearing for the promotions of her film CTRL are raising the fashion radar to level five. Her recent look featuring a black top and a camel skirt was proof of the same.



While promoting her upcoming film CTRL, she stepped out in an effortlessly cool outfit that has us scrambling to update our wardrobes. Styled by Meagan Concessio, the pièce de résistance of her outfit is a stunning camel-colored midi skirt with center slit and contrasting black piping that we are absolutely obsessed with. The skirt is from the shelves of Musk Have!

It is crafted from a comfy stretch denim fabric, which gives both style and fluidity. Plus, it’s equipped with not just one but four pockets! The skirt is secured with a zipper at the back, adding that extra oomph of style and practicality. The best part is that it comes at a total steal for only Rs 3,590. Yes, you heard that right! High fashion at an affordable price? Count us in!

The Call Me Bae actress paired the skirt with a simple yet sleek black round neck top with half sleeves, keeping things fuss-free and chic.

The minimalist approach of the actress toward accessories was a wise choice. She opted for a pretty chain and gold finger rings worn with subtle earrings that added a tinge of shine to the outfit without overshadowing the entire look. Completing the ensemble, she wore a pair of brown loafers that injected a more relaxed vibe into her otherwise smart-looking outfit. The pair of loafers also matched the khaki color of her skirt, making this entire look an excellent example of sophisticated yet comfortable dressing.

As for her makeup? Ananya went all out with sophisticated smoky eye makeup, which consists of heavy layers of kohl, eyeliner, and mascara, making her look fierce and bold. The rest of her makeup was kept warm and glowing with a nice brown lipstick, and she wore blushed and highlighted cheeks for that perfect glow to her face. The nude eye shadow she wore was quite mild. Her hair was styled quite sleek, as she chose to tie her hair in a slick back ponytail.

So, if you are looking to upgrade your wardrobe with street style in your closet, follow Ananya. This fashionista isn’t done with her amazing fashion tour for CTRL, which we know is just the beginning of one rollercoaster ride.

