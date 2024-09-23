Ananya Panday takes CTRL of the fashion scene in a stunning black jumpsuit priced at Rs 36,500

Ananya Panday is all set to rock our screens with her upcoming Netflix movie CTRL on October 6th, and let’s just say her promotion game is on fire. She’s dropping fashion bombs left, right, and center, and her latest look in a black jumpsuit is nothing short of lethal—it screams, I’m here to slay. Let’s take a detailed look at her outfit.

Styled by Meagan Concessio, Ananya Panday’s outfit comes straight from the shelves of the brand Ph5, and it’s not just another outfit—it’s a full-blown fashion moment. Her jumpsuit is the perfect mix of bold and edgy. Featuring a strapless, fitted bodice, it’s incredibly flattering and detailed with eye-catching white prints that add just the right amount of visual flair.

From the waist down, the outfit flows into a pair of wide-leg pants that hit just above the ankles, giving the entire look a fresh, classy finish. It’s everything we want in a statement piece. Ananya knows how to elevate even the simplest silhouettes. The wide-leg pants exude an effortless sophistication, perfectly balanced by the strapless neckline. This stunning outfit flaunts a price tag of Rs 36,900.

That’s not all—Ananya completed her look with stunning silver jewelry from Swarovski’s collection. Her accessories included a stylish silver choker, elegant silver rings, and pretty earrings, all perfectly complementing her outfit and accentuating the overall look. To top it off, her black heeled boots added a fierce touch, taking her ensemble to a whole new level.

Advertisement

Just like her outfit, her makeup was on point. She wore warm brown eyeshadow, perfectly winged eyeliner, and deep brown lipstick. The bronzer on her cheeks enhanced her glow, while mascara-coated lashes and a touch of kohl added drama to her eyes. Finishing the look, Ananya opted for a side-parted bun with a few wispy strands framing her face, softening the otherwise bold look.

Always a trendsetter, Ananya isn’t one to shy away from playing with colors—and this all-black ensemble is no exception. She’s embracing fashion more than ever, and with her upcoming movie on the horizon, we can’t wait to see more stunning looks from her.

We are now prepared to witness the next look from Ananya’s vault of fashion. If this is only the tip of the iceberg, then October is certainly going to be on FIRE! More of this please, Ananya.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday effortlessly transitions from street style to ethnic wear, proving she is a fashion chameleon