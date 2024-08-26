It’s rare for Bollywood stars to turn into unbreakable best-friend trios but Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor constantly amaze us. These stylish Gen-Z divas serve some of the most cool outfits as they step out together, and their recent outing was proof of the same. Ananya Pandey and Suhana Khan or some stylish dresses whereas, Shanaya Kapoor went for a simple shirt and pants look last night, for their girls’ night out.

So, why don’t we zoom right and have a detailed glance at the simply stylish Gen-Z-approved outfits served by Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor, last night?

Suhana Khan constantly surprises us by serving some of the most sizzling looks for her outings, and she has done it away. The diva opted for a simply stylish midi dress with a stylish half-sleeved style, an alluring V-shaped neckline that made the ensemble look fiery, and a dark black base. The classy calf-length piece, crafted by the fashion geniuses at Ralph Lauren, was further elevated with a multicolored floral-inspired design that literally glowed against the base.

The stylish Mulberry silk crepe dress also came with quite a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 45,076. Frankly, looking at the super stylish piece, we’re totally sure it’s worth the price. She further elevated the whole look with minimalistic accessory choices like classy metallic earrings, a matching pendant, and sandals. However, the coup de grace was her Hermes Kelly bag, giving a luxe touch to the fit.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also looked just as fabulous with her effortlessly cool black dress. Her sleeveless and floor-length dress also looked just as great. Its unique and free-flowing design literally moved along with Ananya, accommodating her flow. The pleated design and unique texture along with the rather sophisticated high circular neckline were also just great. The classy choice totally helped the diva flaunt her oh-so-slender frame.

Meanwhile, Ananya completed the look with matching black Hermes sandals that looked just great and harmonious with her sassy outfit. Talking about her accessories Game, which was also on fleek, Ananya kept things minimalistic. The kist included simple droplet earrings with matching rings in her fingers. However, she also added to her overall look with a high-end green shoulder bag.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Shanaya Kapoor’s chic look. Unlike her besties, Shanaya chose to forgo the dress look and keep her aesthetic different for the besties’ dinner date. She opted for a white shirt with a collar neckline that looked all things amazing on the diva while highlighting her simply enviable figure. She rolled the sleeves up for a laid-back touch.

Advertisement

Shanaya further tucked this slightly loose shirt with blue-hued denim jeans with a high-waisted style. The ankle-length jeans also give a rather effortlessly chic Gen-Z touch to Kapoor’s look. She also kept things minimalistic with her accessory choices. She went with Simmi but simple earrings along with a high-end sling bag which added some charm to her simple look.

So, which one of these besties’ aesthetics is your absolute favorite? Do you like Suhana Khan’s floral dress, Ananya Pandey’s black dress, or Shanaya Kapoor’s shirt and jeans look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor channels IT girl vibes in effortlessly cool retro look with long white top and stylish abstract-printed pants