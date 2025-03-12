Athiya Shetty looks MAA'gical with KL Rahul in maternity photoshoot pics that's about bodycon dress and oversized silhouettes

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are expecting their first child in April 2025, and their maternity looks are too adorable. The soon-to-be parents dropped glimpses of their maternity photoshoots on their social media handles, effortlessly slaying in cool and comfortable outfits. Athiya Shetty’s maternity lookbook serves as a style guide on how to enjoy the beautiful parental phase fashionably. Let’s break down her looks!

Athiya Shetty in a long knit dress

At first glance, cricketer KL Rahul’s wife was comfortably sitting on the sofa, dressed in a beige-colored long knit dress that reached her feet. It had a full-sleeve design with a round neckline and a relaxed silhouette, ensuring comfortable movement. The best part of her look was the cute baby bump visible through her dress.

Enhancing her maternity style with an on-point beauty game, the actress decided to highlight her cheekbones with a rosy blush, adding a natural touch, and finished off her look with nude-shade lipstick. Her long, thick tresses, parted in the middle, were left loose.

Athiya Shetty in an oversized shirt and baggy jeans

In contrast to her first look, Athiya Shetty’s second outfit was a mix of casual and formal. She wore an oversized white shirt with loose details, short sleeves, and a collar. The length of the shirt extended beyond her waist, and the actress decided to leave the last few buttons open, showing her baby bump.

Her baggy pants grabbed everyone’s attention with their comfortable fit and ease of movement, making them a must-have staple. They are versatile and can be effortlessly styled for dinner dates, summer outings, and even maternity fashion, just like Athiya did. Her hair was left open, and she struck a carefree pose with both hands on her head.

Athiya Shetty in an ivory co-ord set

Coming to another stunning yet relaxing look, an ivory co-ord set stood out as the perfect maternity fashion choice. It featured an oversized top with full-length sleeves and a round neckline, adding a cozy touch.

For the bottoms, she opted for matching trousers with a loose fit. This maternity style is perfect for all types of outings, keeping your appearance effortlessly stylish and turning heads.

These three Athiya Shetty maternity styles prove that this new and beautiful phase of life should be embraced stylishly, without any dull moments. It’s always about feeling good!