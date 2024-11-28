Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty proves pink is always in trend with her bandhani suit but those oversized chandbalis are total scene-stealers

Athiya Shetty, the soon-to-be-mom and ever-so-stylish diva, just dropped a style bomb on her Instagram stories. We're all gushing, we suppose! Wearing a vibrant pink suit that screams wedding season goals, Athiya shows that maternity fashion doesn't always have to lack the glamor. Here's why the latest look sported by Athiya is the best inspiration for all shaadi season fashionistas.

Dressed in an exquisite bandhani suit set, Athiya made an effortless balance between traditional elegance and contemporary glamour. The full-sleeved, round-neck pink kurta had richness induced by beautifully embroidered yoke in addition to the intricate bandhani prints. It went well with pink pants spruced with golden embroidered motifs: this co- enjoyable yet eye-catching ensemble truly lived up to it.

A dupatta of ombre shades in pink and red draped nicely over her shoulders and intricate bandhani prints elevated the entire outfit with vibrant colors. It would therefore be perfect for both a daytime wedding and pre-wedding festivities. Athiya’s choice of attire is not only a nod to traditions but also a lesson in comfortable yet elegant style for all the bridesmaids and wedding guests gearing up for shaadi season.

She chose to wear big golden chandbali earrings that added a royal touch to her look. Besides this, her accessory .of just a sleek wristwatch, giving her a minimal yet classy appearance to her wedding guest outfit.

Her makeup was flawless and radiant. Dewy skin and glossy pink lips gave her fresh glowing glam. With kohl-rimmed lids and fluttery lashes, she highlighted her soft striking eye makeup. A tiny bindi on the forehead finished it all.

For her hair, she went for a half-tied hairstyle with soft waves cascading down, adding a hint of casual charm to her overall appearance.

Athiya Shetty has undoubtedly made her mark in the fashion world with ease and impeccable style. From traditional lehengas to chic casual wear, her sartorial choices are worth bookmarking and are perfect for every season and reason.

Athiya Shetty's closet is an actual treasure for amazing outfit ideas for innumerable different occasions- be it festive events like mehendi, sangeet or intimate puja, she's a perfect example of less is truly more style.

