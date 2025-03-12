Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport look will blow your mind as she shows off gold-toned Birkin worth Rs 18,00,000

Kareena Kapoor Khan is effortlessly embracing cool fashion looks, and her unique outfit choices are proof of her trendsetting style. She manages to turn heads with her fashion sense every time she steps out. Recently spotted in a relaxed yet stylish look after a travel day with Saif Ali Khan and their kids, here’s how she styled her airport outfit.

The Talaash actor started with a relaxed-fit white shirt, making it the perfect choice for a day of travel. To tackle the light heat while adding an extra layer of protection, she topped the button-down shirt with a jacket.

Kareena chose a blue color palette to complement the light shade of her shirt. Flaunting an ice-blue jacket, she selected a lightweight fabric to keep the heat in check. Adorned with gold-toned button closures, the jacket featured multiple pockets for convenience. To create a contrasting style, she paired it with dark-colored denim.

The diva matched her outfit with wide-legged bottoms in a lightly washed style. Prioritizing comfort, she completed her look with white sneakers. The chunky shoes perfectly complemented the rest of her outfit, ensuring she looked effortlessly stylish. Adding an extra layer to her ensemble, the star donned a yellow scarf around her neck.

Khan added a touch of extravagance to her look with her accessories. Wearing a couple of rings on her hands, she flaunted her favorite pair of black Ray-Bans. Elevating her outfit with a luxurious addition, she carried a black Hermès Birkin bag. Featuring gold-toned buckles and bottom studs, the bag came with a whopping price tag of Rs 18,00,000.

Keeping it simple, the veteran actor let her naturally wavy locks flow freely. Opting for a minimal makeup look, she chose a hydrated base, added a touch of cheek tint, and finished with a pink lip shade. You can easily recreate this look for casual dinner parties or even your weekly brunch plans with friends.

What do you think of Kareena’s latest airport look? Tell us in the comments below!