21 Most Beautiful South Indian Actresses that have Taken the Industry by Storm

Southern India is a beautiful place, bustling with varied cultures, customs, and people. Among these people are some of the most beautiful and talented actresses who have made it onto our movie screens. From legendary performers like Savitri and Jayalalitha to modern-day stars like Nayanthara and Kajal Aggarwal, these actresses have made immense contributions to the industry. They have dominated the box office for years and are known for their incredible performances, stunning looks, and undeniable talent. Their passion for their craft has made them a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

From their incredible performances to their stunning looks and charm, let us look at some of the South Indian actresses that have captured the hearts of fans all over the world. Scroll on to learn more about them!

Top 21 Beautiful South Indian Actresses Who Have Made Waves in the Entertainment Industry

1. Rashmika Mandanna

Birthdate: 5 April 1996

Birthplace: Virajpet, Karnataka, India

Rashmika Mandanna is a super popular and beautiful South Indian actress who works primarily in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi movies. She started her acting career in 2016 and is critically acclaimed for her roles in the successful films Sita Ramam, Pushpa: The Rise, Kirik Party, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Anjani Putra, Pogaru, Yajamana, and Bheeshma. Moreover, in 2018, she won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – South for her marvelous acting in Geetha Govindam, a Telugu romantic comedy. Rashmika also has one Filmfare Award South and four SIIMA Awards to her name!

2. Pooja Hegde

Birthdate: 13 October 1990

Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Pooja Hegde is a prominent actress primarily starring in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi movies. She started as a model and participated in several beauty pageants before becoming the second runner-up in the ‘I Am She–Miss Universe India’ beauty contest in 2010. Pooja then ventured into acting in 2012 by debuting in a Tamil movie Mugamoodi. Later on, she went on to perform in several Telugu movies and established herself as a successful Tollywood heroine. She even won multiple prestigious accolades and nominations, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Telugu and the SIIMA Award for Best Actress – Telugu. Her charming facial features, captivating smile, slightly lifted cheeks, and heart-shaped face won her audiences' hearts and a place on this list of the most beautiful South Indian actresses!

3. Tamanna Bhatia

Birthdate: 21 December 1989

Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Tamanna Bhatia (or Tamannaah) is yet another beautiful South Indian actress who works primarily in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil movies. She made her acting debut in 2005 and has since starred in more than 80 successful films. Although she debuted with a Hindi movie, she became a real scene-stealer with her role in Sri (Telugu film) and Kedi (Tamil film). Tamanna also has eight Filmfare Awards, one SIIMA Award, an honorary doctorate, and a Kalaimamani. Moreover, she was nominated at the 42nd Saturn Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as a gallant warrior in Baahubali: The Beginning.

4. Samantha Akkineni

Birthdate: 28 April 1987

Birthplace: Madras, Tamil Nadu, India

Born to a Telugu father and Malayalam mother, Samantha Ruth Prabhu inherited charm and simplicity. Sam marked her debut in the entertainment industry in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave, a Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu movie. She was highly praised for her performance and has ever since worked primarily in Tamil and Telugu films. With her precious smile, expressive eyes, and naturally captivating facial features, she had to be on this list of the most beautiful South Indian actresses. Moreover, she has received three CineMAA Awards, six South Indian International Movie Awards, a Vijay Award, two Nandi Awards, and four Filmfare Awards South!

5. Kajal Aggarwal

Birthdate: 19 June 1985

Birthplace: Bombay, Maharashtra, India

Kajal Aggarwal is an Indian model and actress who works predominantly in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. Although she made her acting debut in 2004 with a Hindi movie, she gained recognition from her performance in the box office hit Chandamama in 2007. Since then, Kajal has acted in more than 50 successful films in all three languages. Moreover, she has won two South Indian International Movie Awards and Best Actress nominations at South Filmfare Awards. Her sobriety, cuteness, down-to-earth vibe, and simplicity landed her on our list of beautiful South Indian actresses.

6. Amala Paul

Birthdate: 26 October 1991

Birthplace: Aluva, Ernakulam, Kerala, India

Amala Paul is a well-known South Indian actress who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema. She made her acting debut in 2009 with a Malayalam-language film Neelathamara as a supporting actress. Since then, she acted in more movies but was never received well by the critics. However, she gained recognition in 2010 by starring in Prabhu Solomon's romantic film Mynaa and thus started her successful journey to become one of the leading names in South Indian cinema. The film even won her Amrita-FEFKA Film Awards for Best Actress. Moreover, in 2015 The Times of India even announced her as "The Most Desirable Married Women of Kollywood"!

7. Nayanthara

Birthdate: 18 November 1984

Birthplace: Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Needless to say, this lady superstar falls on this list of beautiful South Indian actresses with her natural glow, sweet look, and cutest smile. Nayanthara is an Indian model, actress, TV host, and film producer who mainly appears in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam movies. She made her acting debut in 2003 and is one of the highest-paid actresses in India today. With more than 80 films in her acting career to date, people popularly address Nayanthara as the lady superstar of Indian cinema. Moreover, in 2018, she was on the Forbes list of "Celebrity 100," becoming the only South Indian to feature in it! Additionally, she has bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress, the Nandi Award for Best Actress, the Filmfare Award for Best Tamil Actress, and the Filmfare Award for Best Malayalam Actress.

8. Kalyani Priyadarshan

Birthdate: 5 April 1993

Birthplace: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Born to Indian filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy, Kalyani Priyadarshan primarily appears in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. From an early age, she worked in theatre groups and attended acting workshops. She began her entertainment career as an assistant production designer and made her acting debut in 2017 in the Telugu flick Hello. Despite this being her debut movie, Kalyani won both the SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut – Telugu and the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. Moreover, with her charming smile, expressive eyes, and bubbly face, she made it to this list of the most beautiful South Indian actresses!

9. Keerthy Suresh

Birthdate: 17 October 1992

Birthplace: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Born to film producer G. Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka G. Suresh, Keerthy Suresh is a promotional model, an Indian actress, playback singer, dancer, and philanthropist. She made her acting debut in 2000 as a child actress and starred mainly in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. Keerthy has also received four Zee Cine Awards Telugu, four Filmfare Awards South, and three SIIMA Awards. Also, in 2021, she was accredited as Forbes 3 under 30. Her beauty, charm, elegance, and that gorgeous smile are more than enough to land her on our list of beautiful South Indian actresses.

10. Anushka Shetty

Birthdate: November 7, 1981

Birthplace: Mangalore, Karnataka, India

Anushka Shetty (also known as Sweety Shetty) is a former yoga instructor, an Indian model, and an actress who mainly works in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She made her debut in the entertainment industry in 2005, winning a nomination for Filmfare Best Supporting Actress – Telugu. Throughout her acting journey as a beloved actress, she has bagged one Tamil Nadu State Film Award, two Nandi Awards, three Filmfare Awards South, and two SIIMA Awards. Apart from her remarkable talent, her streamlined facial features, innocent smile, and naturally gorgeous physique have led her to this list of the most beautiful South Indian actresses!

11. Trisha Krishnan

Birthdate: 4 May 1983

Birthplace: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Trisha Krishnan is a model and actress who works primarily in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. She made her acting debut in 1999 after winning the Miss Chennai pageant. After doing a few not-so-successful films, Trisha finally got recognition in 2002 for her performance in Mounam Pesiyadhe, a Tamil romantic movie. She then got immense appreciation for her role in Varsham in 2004, winning her first Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress in a Lead role. Apart from her successful journey in the industry, she is also known for her cutest smile, down-to-earth vibe, ideally aligned facial features, and gorgeous eyes. These exquisite features have won her several beauty pageants, plus a place in this list of most beautiful South Indian actresses!

12. Shalini Pandey

Birthdate: 23 September 1993

Birthplace: Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India

With her pretty smile and bubbly face, she undoubtedly had to be on this list of beautiful South Indian actresses! Shalini Pandey is an actress who appears predominantly in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi movies. She began her acting career in 2017 with the Telugu film Arjun Reddy and swept away the audience with her acting and cuteness. Shalini even won the nomination for the SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu) for her performance as Preethi. Moreover, in 2017, she attained the 19th spot in Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Women List!

13. Sai Pallavi

Birthdate: 9 May 1992

Birthplace: Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India

Sai Pallavi Senthamarai is a well-known actress and dancer who appears in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil cinema. In 2015, she made her acting debut with the second-highest-grossing Malayalam movie Premam and got a massive appreciation for her performance. Sai has also won multiple prestigious awards, including two SIIMA Awards and four Filmfare Awards South. Moreover, in 2020, Forbes magazine featured her as one of India's 30 under 30. Her bubbly cheeks, soft smile, and perfectly almond-shaped eyes make her one of the most beautiful South Indian actresses!

14. Parvathy Thiruvothu Kottuvatta

Birthdate: 7 April 1988

Birthplace: Calicut, Kerala, India

Parvathy Thiruvothu Kottuvatta is a renowned actress who mainly appears in Tamil and Malayalam movies. She ventured into acting in 2006 with Out of Syllabus, a Malayalam movie. However, she gained recognition and praise for her performance in Poo, a romantic flick. This Tamil movie even won her first Filmfare Award. Since then, Parvathy has worked in multiple films in both languages, bagging one National Film Award, two Kerala State Film Awards, and four Filmfare Awards South. She is definitely one of the most beautiful South Indian actresses with her sharp facial features and big expressive eyes!

15. Nazriya Nazim

Birthdate: 20 December 1994

Birthplace: Trivandrum, Kerala, India

Nazriya Nazim is an actress, producer, and former television host who appears mainly in Malayalam and Tamil movies. She entered the entertainment industry as an anchor in Asianet, a Malayalam show, and got her first break as a child artist in Palunku. Since then, Nazriya has had a successful acting career, winning her a Filmfare Award South, Tamil Nadu State Film Award, and Kerala State Film Award. Moreover, her plump lips, deep expressive eyes, lifted cheekbones, and enchanting smile has won several hearts and a spot on this list of beautiful South Indian actresses!

16. Miya George

Birthdate: 28 January 1992

Birthplace: Dombivli, Mumbai

Miya George (or Gimi George) is a model and actress who mainly appears in Malayalam-language films. She entered the entertainment industry in 2010 as a supporting actress in TV shows and short movies and climbed her way to becoming one of the most well-known South Indian actresses. In 2012, she was chosen as the Kerala Miss Fitness and got her first lead role in Chettayees. In the span of a decade, Miya has won several nominations and awards, including Jaycee Foundation Special Jury Award, TNSFA 2015 Best Actress Tamil, Behindwoods Gold Medal 2015 for Best Actress Tamil, Asianet Film Awards 2014 Best Character Actor (female), South Indian International Movie Awards Awards 2016 Best supporting actress Malayalam, and Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress – Malayalam.

17. Asin Thottumkal

Birthdate: 26 October 1985

Birthplace: Cochin, Kerala, India

Asin Thottumkal is a model, trained Bharatanatyam dancer, and a former actress who has appeared in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. She started as a South actress in 2001 and shifted to Bollywood after leaving her mark. She has three Filmfare Awards in her name for M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi, Ghajini, and Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. Moreover, Asin has also won the prestigious Kalaimamani, SIIMA, and IIFA accolades in her successful acting career of 30 years. Her name literally means without any flaws or blemishes, which holds absolutely true owing to her glowing, silky, smooth skin, making her an ideal entry on this list of most beautiful South Indian actresses!

18. Shriya Saran

Birthdate: 11 September 1982

Birthplace: Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh, (now Uttarakhand), India

The Drishyam star, Shriya Saran is a famous actress who primarily stars in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil cinema. Did you know that Shriya actually wished to become a successful dancer? However, with a twist of fate, she was offered a role in the Telugu film Ishtam in 2001 and thereby started her acting journey. She gained appreciation in 2002 for her performance in a Telugu romance movie Nuvve Nuvve. Moreover, she won the hearts of audiences and critics alike for her performance in the superhit Bollywood film Awarapan.

19. Shruti Hassan

Birthdate: 28 January 1986

Birthplace: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Born to the legendary superstar Kamal Hassan, Shruti Hassan is a well-known singer and actress who has appeared in several Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. She began her career as a child artist, singing and doing short roles. However, her proper acting career started in 2009 with a multi-starer Bollywood movie Luck. Over the years, people have praised her for her acting, openness, and singing talent. Shruti also has three SIIMA Awards and two Filmfare Awards South in her name. Moreover, she also made it to Forbes India's Celebrity 100 List twice!

20. Nithya Menen

Birthdate: 8 April 1988

Birthplace: Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Nithya Menen is a gorgeous and talented actress and singer who ventured into cinema as a child artist in 1998 at the age of 10. Although she wanted to become a journalist, she became more inclined toward filmmaking. However, while studying cinematography in Pune, she met B. V. Nandini Reddy, who convinced her to pursue acting. As of today, she has more than 55 features in her name, covering web series, movies, short films, and voice-overs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, and English languages. Also, with her bubbly face, captivating smile, sparkly smile, and that gorgeous curly hair, she had to be on this list of beautiful South Indian actresses!

21. Raashi Khanna

Birthdate: 30 November 1990

Birthplace: New Delhi, India

Raashi Khanna is a renowned actress and playback singer. She ventured into acting in 2013 as a supporting actress in a Bollywood film Madras Cafe, but since then, she has primarily starred in Telugu, Tamil, and even Malayalam movies and web series. Her journey has been quite fascinating. Raashi initially wished to become a singer. However, being academically strong, she then desired to be an IAS officer. Finally, as destiny would have it, started shooting for advertisements and entered the film biz. Owing to her incredible performances, she bagged several prestigious accolades, including South Indian International Movie Awards for Best Female Debut (Telugu), CineMAA Awards for Best Female Debut, and Zee Telugu Apsara Awards for Most Glamorous Diva of the Year! Raashi Khanna is indeed an exemplary example of beauty with brains, landing on this list of beautiful South Indian actresses.

Conclusion

Southern India is home to some of the most incredibly talented and gorgeous actresses in the country, who have made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry in India. From the veteran actresses, such as Sridevi and Rekha, to the new generation of stars, including Samantha Akkineni and Shruti Haasan, South Indian actresses have continued to shine in the industry, leaving their mark on the silver screen. With their mesmerizing beauty, off-screen charisma, and great acting talent, these 21 most beautiful South Indian actresses have given us memorable performances over the years. They have pushed boundaries to become an integral part of the Indian and global film industry and are role models for the next generation of heroines to follow! Moreover, as this wonderful group of female superstars continue to make history, it is clear that they will continue to be an influence in the industry for years to come.

Who is your favorite South Indian actor or actress? What do you love most about them? Let us know in the comments section below!