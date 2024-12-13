Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor exudes effortless charm in her rich white saree at the 100th birthday celebration of Raj Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, the doll of the Bollywood industry, has been setting up some serious style statements. The actress is a fan of minimalistic fashion, and that is often reflected in her fashion choices. Lately, she arrived with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, for the 100th birthday celebration of Raj Kapoor in the gorgeous floral print white saree that broke all her fashion records. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

For the special occasion, Alia Bhatt chose to wear a simple and elegant white saree, exuding effortless charm. Her beautiful saree is well crafted with rich, shiny white fabric. Featuring a purple lining at the hem and a floral print all over, her pick was just right to slay the red carpet moment.

As for her styling, the drapes were clearly visible, and the pallu attached to her blouse gave a polished touch to her appearance. She carried the other side of the pallu in her hand for a feminine touch.

Her blouse was a classic traditional design. She teamed her white floral print saree with the half-sleeves and deep V-neckline blouse. The rich, shiny fabric and the pink and purple lining at the end of her sleeves perfectly complemented her saree.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’s accessories exuded pure glam and elegance. She accessorized her saree appearance with the choker pearl necklace and a hint of color in the middle. Keeping it subtle, she completed her accessories game with rings.

What truly added charm to her appearance was the flawless glow on her face. After setting the perfect base with concealer and foundation, the actress topped it off with a blush on her cheeks and added some on her nose as well. Later, she accentuated her beauty with defined brows, eyeliner, and nude lipstick.

Her hair is styled with loose waves and settled in a side partition, perfectly showing off her outfit and accessories.

Everything from her white floral-print saree to the perfect pearl choker necklace and subtle makeup exuded effortless charm. With this look, Alia not only stole the spotlight at the event but also served as a major inspiration.

