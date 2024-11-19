Year-ender 2024: Deepika Padukone’s top 5 ethnic looks to ensure your wardrobe has an echo of her signature style

Bollywood stars tend to live, eat, and breathe fashion, and ace actress Deepika Padukone also swears by this mantra. She might be the newest mommy in Tinsel Town, but that hasn’t stopped her from delivering back-to-back looks in 2024. Right from the mesmerizing saree she wore at the BAFTAs to the dazzling ensembles she sported as a wedding guest this year, we must encapsulate some of her most precious fashion statements this wedding season.

After all, her stellar ethnic outfits only accentuated her poise and grace, capturing a rare sophistication. In this article, we take a look at the 5 standout pieces from Deepika Padukone’s 2024 wardrobe that exude regal style in iconic ethnic wear:

1. Deepika Padukone’s Crimson Jeni Silk Anarkali with Flared Sleeves

As Deepika attended a wedding, she looked resplendent in a Torani creation made from Jeni silk and organza fabric. The crimson Anarkali set was graced with intricate golden embroidery and flared sleeves. Paired with a sleek dupatta and flared pants, the outfit is the ideal choice this wedding season, especially if you believe fashion is at its best when comfort meets style.

Valued at Rs. 1,99,500, the gorgeous Anarkali was accessorized with a lovely choker and golden bangles. Additionally, Deepika lined her eyes with kohl and chose a light lipstick as makeup. At the same time, traditional sindoor, bindi, and fresh gajra completed her ethnic look. It would be safe to say that she embodied the essence of festive beauty with this opulent outfit.

2. Deepika’s Gharchola Saree with a Delicate Gujarati Bhandej Pattern

Earlier this year, Deepika chose this stunning red Gharchola saree costing Rs. 2,95,000 for Radhika-Anant Ambani’s wedding events in Jamnagar. The creation by Rimple and Harpreet has a conventional handloom zari weave that is peppered with a gorgeous Gujarati Bhandej pattern. Furthermore, the fabric was embroidered with Resham, kasab-dori and naqshi work that offered it a traditional look.

Sequins and pearls bejewelled the outfit adding a new dimension with every detail to elevate the look. The blouse had a round-neck design with fitted half-sleeves that were festooned with colorful beaded artistry. Deepika’s gajra hairstyle and minimal makeup ensured the bold saree stood out and exuded a timeless charm.

3. Deepika’s Shimmering Pastel-toned Saree with a Backless Blouse

When Padukone turned presenter at the BAFTA Film Awards this year, she opted for a dreamy saree that certainly turned heads at the event. The sequined, pastel-toned saree was designed by Sabyasachi and managed to hug her curves, and shimmer with every move.

Coupled with a backless blouse to match, the outfit is an effortlessly chic yet iconic choice that you can don as a wedding guest. Moreover, the actress wore smokey eyes that were kohl-smudged, daintily curled lashes and matte lip hues to complement her look. Her tresses were swept up in a messy bun to ensure that the shimmering saree took center stage.

4. Deepika’s Purple Hand-Embroidered Organza Saree

Embracing her pregnancy glow, Deepika wore this purple organza saree by Torani valued at Rs. 1,82,000. The saree featured delicate hand embroidery, while the pallu was graced with white threadwork, beads, and zari detailing. Intriguingly, the matching blouse flaunts a deep neckline and backless design that adds to its allure.

Deepika paired this creation with a necklace that had pearls and stone embellishments, chic earrings, and a statement ring. Her hairdo also let the jewelry and outfit’s craftsmanship shine unencumbered.

5. Deepika’s Embellished Gold and Black Lehenga with Tissue Dupatta

This Sabyasachi lehenga only enhances the regality of Deepika’s visage, making her look every bit the superstar that she is. The shimmering backless blouse crafted from spun gold fabric added a touch of glamour to the lehenga, while the skirt’s modern cut and black hue let the golden embellishments steal focus. Featuring intricate patterns, the artistry adds depth and elegance to the outfit, making it a great selection for your wedding-wear wardrobe.

To complete the look, Deepika draped a sheer tissue dupatta across her shoulders, softening the metallic tones of her blouse while adding a layer of ethereal grace. Her Kundan jhumkas and a traditional choker ensured that she caught the light at every angle!

These effortlessly elegant looks are ideal for those who have weddings to attend or even onlookers to dazzle at their upcoming events. After all, Deepika’s ethnic looks are a testament to how simple, yet beautifully crafted attires can make an unforgettable statement.

In case you’re looking to upgrade your closet this wedding season, take inspiration from these stunning ensembles. It will ensure your wardrobe has an echo of Deepika Padukone’s signature style!

