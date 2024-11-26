Sushmita Sen in red saree is more than just a look; it’s pure nostalgia and will make you start singing Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha

From 2004 to 2024, a lot of things have changed for real, but one thing that remained the same is the film Main Hoo Naa’s Miss Chandni's aura and energy. Yes, we are talking about the gorgeous actress Sushmita Sen. On a typical day, she decided to excite all her fans with her latest photo dump, in which she wore a red saree that instantly made us say, ‘Ms. Chandni, is that you?’ Let’s decode her stunning wardrobe pick.

With yet another stunner look in a beautiful red saree by Ekaya, Sushmita Sen proved why she’s known as a fashion icon. That bold red color, smooth texture, and perfect drapes were what made her whole appearance so special. Also, instead of styling in a desi way, the actress decided to go for a contemporary appeal. She left her pallu loose, and the perfect drapes were the reason for her elegance and boldness.

Just like her saree, her blouse also made us go WOW! Ditching the whole traditional avatar, the actress embraced the bold vibes with the matching red-colored blouse. Featuring a deep neckline and sleeveless details, her blouse gave all sorts of Ms. Chandni energy.

Apart from her saree, what was so special about her entire attire? Her brooch. Have a look at that brooch taking all the limelight. It’s not something your usual flower design but a leopard adorned with black dots against the silver backdrop.

Advertisement

Let’s be true. Her choice of accessories might be minimal, but they are surely worth exploring. Keeping all our focus on her saree, Sen opted for pearl earrings that are surely something you would like to throw on for a stunning party look.

The makeup was all about glam with a radiant touch. She flaunted her beauty with a dewy base. She applied eyeshadow accentuated with smudged eyeliner and a hint of highlighter. The perfectly blushed cheeks, kajal, and glossy lipstick definitely added that unmissed charm. Her hair styled in a side partition with loose waves was all about an effortless yet glamorous vibe.

Everything from Sushmita Sen’s red saree, glamorous makeup, and statement accessories gave us a glimpse of what Ms. Chandni would like in 2024 and has made our brain play Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha in the loop.

ALSO READ: Radhika Merchant’s pastel-hued Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is a perfect mix of glam and modernity; A winning look for bridesmaids