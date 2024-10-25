Disha Patani elevates travel fashion with a relaxed brown sweatshirt and jogger set at the airport

Disha Patani was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, keeping it chic and cozy from head to toe. The actress stepped out of her car wearing a coordinated brown sweatshirt, perfectly blending style and comfort. Known for her glamorous style and fashion, this time Disha perfectly showed that she can definitely pull off the casual style. Let’s decode her look.

One of the most stylish actresses, Disha Patani, was recently spotted at the airport slaying her look with effortless style. For comfortable traveling, she wore a coordinated outfit with a brown sweatshirt and loose-fitting joggers. The earthy brown of the outfit is totally on-trend, giving a fresh touch to her look. Moreover, with a matching top and bottom combo, Disha proved that a monochrome look is worth the hype.

In contrast to her outfit, Disha paired her casual ensemble with white sneakers, perfect for kicking off her day and traveling with ease. The actress's choice of footwear is perfect for a go-to travel look, and we can’t wait to carry this classic look in style.

Wait! We can’t miss her accessories. The delicate heart-shaped necklace is one of the minimalist pieces that adds just the right amount of elegance and sophistication to her look. This simple accessory goes perfectly with the casual vibe, giving a feminine touch. If you’re someone who loves more accessories, you can also opt for hoop or stud earrings.

Advertisement

To add an extra cool factor to her look, Disha opted for classy black sunglasses, and we’re totally crushing on them. The black sunglasses gave her cool-girl energy, taking her look from basic to bomb. Not pushing too hard, the Baaghi 2 actress kept her look natural with a no-makeup appearance, showcasing her beauty and glowing skin.

For carefree vibes and that "I woke up like this" energy, the actress kept her hair open. This casual touch made her look all set for comfortable and stylish traveling.

If you’re planning a vacation, it’s time to get this cool and interesting matching combo that will give a stylish start to your trip.

What’s your go-to travel outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora effortlessly slays casual style, proves oversized shirt and baggy jeans are the ultimate fashion must-haves