Eid Mubarak: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, 10 Celebs who put the chic in ethnic looks

Again, Eid Mubarak, dost! Love and good food aren't the only best things we wish for you on this blessed day. As carpets will be extravagantly rolled out in myriad locations from AM to PM, we knew style assistance would be due from our end. Our attempt at the special search was a result-giving work affair and to keep you sartorially on the ball, we have a not-so-little lineup for you to read through. Have questions cooking up in your mind? We shall un-cloud it for you. If your taste is diverse and you are extremely picky, there is a range of sarees to Anarkalis and kurta suits in this guide. Looks from Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone showed the ethnic scene is traditionally and modernly lit.

10 Divas in classy ethnic ensembles

Let's get the celebration started with red. Earlier this year, the 83 actress headed to an engagement with Ranveer Singh. She defined ethnic elegance in a Torani sheer silk organza saree worth Rs. 149,500. Sounds like a bomb, both the attire and the price tag. It offers the world hence justified. It featured Dori embroidery, hand adda work, sequins, chevron lace and a scalloped border. Shaleena Nathani styled Deepika's look with an embroidered blouse and ample jewellery with a dose of emerald royalty.

Madhuri Dixit

Glamourous blues courtesy of Sawan Gandhi. The Maja Ma actress dazzled in a Rs. 148,000.00 three-piece lehenga set which bore a sequin skirt, applique sleeveless blouse and net dupatta. Ami Patel accessorised the Bollywood beauty's look with sparkly rings, bracelets and layered necklaces. All things stunning for the night, are we right? Take this tip: Give this look a silver clutch for perfection.

Yellow reigns. Your day shouldn't look basic and that is the mission on our mind. The JugJugg Jeeyo actress opted for a Manish Malhotra Anarkali set for one of her post-wedding celebrations. The then-bride posed gorgeously as a sunshine star in a dupion crepe Rs. 185,000 three-piece ensemble. The corset, midi and Anarkali-style kurta were clubbed with palazzo pants and a see-through dupatta. Enhanced so well with ivory embroidery, Kiara posed like a pretty princess with Aprajita Toor pearl and cowrie-shell kolhapuri heels and some jewellery.

Sara Ali Khan

Game on - that of statement and compliment in a monochrome combo. Party in style with mirrors as given guidance by the Atrangi Re actress in a Sureena Chowdhri gharara set which had three exceptional works - embellished mirrors, gota and aari threads. She looked bright in a short-sleeved mini kurta clubbed with gharara bottoms and a dupatta all of which cost Rs. 38,900. Tanya Ghavri rounded off Sara's getup with silver and chunky oxidised jewellery and juttis.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ring in the festival charm beautifully right, this way, please. The Crew actress looked fabulous in a Manish Malhotra saree and sleeveless blouse. For Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding reception, Kareena's sequin shine was the one that we adored. Saved in our hearts since then, her getup on that night was also accessorised with drop earrings. That's how to look pretty in pink finely and flatteringly.

Ananya Panday

When ivory enchantment came our way. Look dressy in a Faabiiana desi outfit. Her strappy kurta with tons of embroidered details was at its best eye-catching phase with her flared pants which were designed in a bootcut pattern. She put on a printed dupatta with a scalloped gold border and Meagan Concessio decided to style this cutie with pearl beaded earrings, kadas and Needle Dust embroidered juttis.

Have you given in to the Spring neon trend? This is ideally what its rise should look like. The Mili actress Drzya by Ridhiiee Suuri's kurta combo may look simple to your eyes today but it is exemplary. May we tell you how? It isn't gaudy but in its own right, it brings minimal glow and we hope that you see it all and more. Janhvi's midi kurta with potli buttons, three-quarter sleeves and lace detailing was combined with a bandhani Khari block printed kurta with palazzo pants and a dupatta. Make it yours once you pay up Rs. 9,600 and put accessories like earrings and colourfully green and pink juttis.

Shanaya Kapoor

Are you that eternal ruffle romantic? Go put it out and let the message deliver amazingly. Shanaya dolled up in an Arpita Mehta coconut and rose gold floral hand-embroidered tiered sari set which was also put together with a sleeveless blouse. Look breathtaking with a pair of black and gold coloured juttis and a pair of earrings. Asking for a friend to suggest an earring store? Have a look at Tyaani by Karan Johar's chaandbali earrings worn by this stylish girl.

Here’s to painting it as a good day. What do we mean? Get into the vibrancy of desi oomph in an Anita Dongre Sharara set. The Phone Bhoot actress's attire bore a yoke-style embroidery on her short-length and close-neck kurta. Katrina donned it with polka-dot sharara bottoms and a plain dupatta with tassels. We're sure you know already that we are forever enticed by gold-hued accessories such as juttis, bangles and mini earrings.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

A linen dream that is of Spring kind. Recently, the Neerja actress was lensed in an Anavila yellow Goonda sari from the designer's Dabu collection which was paired up with a zari detail Khadi silk dupatta from the Kagaj Baha collection and a close-neck blouse. It was a regal look on the whole as she was styled by Rhea Kapoor and teamed with jhumkas, rings and a mini embroidered bag.

Whose look do you love? Let us know in the comments section.

