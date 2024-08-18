Inside K-drama Crash Landing on You actress Son Ye-jin’s closet: 5 stunning outfits you’ll want to recreate

Crash Landing on You might be over but the K-drama’s beautiful memories still make fans nostalgic. Apart from the out-of-the-box storyline, the show was also famous for actress Son Ye-jin’s impeccable fashion sense. The actress always surprises us with some offbeat and trendy outfits, making her the ultimate fashion idol.

Son Ye-jin, also famous as our beloved Yoon Se-ri, has always wowed us with her refined and sophisticated look, be it on-screen or off-screen. The Korean actress has a hankering for fusion styles where she blends trendy outfits with a Korean touch that makes us go Wow.

Son Ye-jin's breathtaking looks are definitely worth exploring.

5 stunning outfits from Son Ye-Jin’s closet

Let’s take a look at 5 stunning Son Ye-jin’s outfits that make her style so iconic and how you can recreate it for the next getaways.

1. Casual ripped jeans and full-sleeve top

South Korean actress Son Ye-jin pulled off her casual wear in blue ripped jeans and a white full-sleeve top. For a cool touch, the actress chose to go with oversized sunglasses and white footwear. Her casual wear is all about simple designs that are enough for a stunning look. Son Ye-jin kept it natural with her no-makeup look and her hair down. She surely knows how to look stylish without pushing too hard.

If you want to recreate this look for a brunch date, then you can add cool hoop earrings, delicate neckpieces, and rings to this outfit, perfect for a not-so-overdressed look.

2. Fresh look in mint shirring t-shirt, and long skirt

Son Ye-jin perfectly slayed the role of a neighbor who always looks extraordinarily stylish. The actress enjoyed her stroll wearing a mint-colored shirring T-shirt and a long skirt of the same color. She carried her elegant style by pairing it up with a small luxurious handbag, and white footwear. Son Ye-jin finished her look with sunglasses, and a cap, perfect for enjoying the bright sunny time.

For a stylish girlie day out you can try this look by pairing them with delicate stud earrings, rings, and a watch.

3. Sporty look in a mini blue dress

The Crash Landing on You actress, Son Ye-jin was seen enjoying her golf practice wearing a mini-zipped blue dress with black and white collar. The actress styled her outfit with white shoes, socks, sunglasses, and a cap, showcasing her sporty spirit. For a cute touch, Son Ye-jin styled her hair in a two-low pony.

Son Ye-jin's comfortable and chic look is perfect for enjoying sports activities.

4. Effortlessly elegance in Cardigan

If worn stylishly, nothing can beat the style and comfort of a cardigan. Son Ye-jin enjoyed her festive time looking cute in a white and brown cardigan, layered over a white high-neck dress. For a stylish appearance, the actress preferred to go with grey boots. Keeping it simple, the actress carried her look with delicate earrings and a fresh look with minimal makeup.

As a fashion follower, if this style has caught your attention, you can style this outfit with some beautiful accessories like long chains and stud earrings. Instead of grey boots you can also opt for white boots or experiment with heels.

5. Dreamy look in pink gown

Son Ye-jin looks dreamy and breathtaking in her baby pink gown. The actress was seen glowing in her pink one-shoulder gown adorned with white pearl accents. She complimented her look with rosy lips and blushy cheeks. For a glamorous touch, Son Ye-jin styled her outfit with a stud earring and sparkling heels.

For a more accessorized look, you can also get a stylish watch, a bracelet, and a ring, giving a sophisticated touch.

Let’s be honest, aren’t these outfits the perfect inspiration you need for your next stylish appearance? Crash Landing on You fame Son Ye-jin's outfits are not only apt for a stylish look but also for feeling comfortable and confident about your personality.

