Raksha Bandhan is coming up, and you still haven't figured out what to wear? Don't worry, sis, we've got your back. Bollywood's leading ladies are here to serve some major style inspiration, so ditch the fashion panic. After all, stylish sarees are timeless, but it can also be modern, and such ethnic outfits can be sincerely fabulous choices for Raksha Bandhan 2024–These trend-setting looks are perfect for the sister who wants to make a statement.

So, without further ado, let’s zoom right in and have a detailed glance at some exceptionally fabulous saree looks served by Bollywood’s leading actresses. It’s time for some ethnic style fashion inspiration for Raksha Bandhan 2024.

6 modern celebrity-approved sarees for Raksha Bandhan 2024:

Janhvi Kapoor’s corseted saree:

If you’re looking to slay in a fashion-forward and gasp-worthy all-black outfit for Raksha Bandhan 2024 then, Janhvi Kapoor can give you some Gen-Z-approved ethnic fashion inspiration. The exceptional actress recently wore a classy black saree featuring a super stylish print.

The pre-stitched piece was paired with a strapless floral-printed corset and body-framing silhouette. You can pair this with matching pumps and accessories along with a natural-looking makeup look to match well with the ensemble’s timeless elegance.

Sara Ali Khan’s multicolored saree:

Are you one of those modern fashionistas who love to wear the most modernized ethnic ensembles with unexpected Gen-Z-approved fusion styles? Such trend-worthy outfits with traditional elements will be just perfect for Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Sara Ali Khan proved the same with her multicolored statement-worthy traditional outfit that totally rocked. It also had shimmery and beautifully ruffled embellishments. Even her bralette-like blouse was just amazing. Remember to add matching heels and minimalistic accessories to ace the look.

Ananya Panday’s pretty printed saree:

If you’re one of those fashionistas who basically love to look for incomparable fusional outfits to make every occasion stylish, you can take some major inspiration needed for this from none other than the B-town’s Gen-Z queen, Ananya Panday. She wore a dazzling aqua-colored saree from Torani, that would be just perfect for you.

This pretty piece with pastel colors was crafted from luxurious slub silk adorned with vibrant floral prints. It also had scalloped edges and charming tassel work that was beyond-pretty. She paired it with a strappy blouse and matching floral prints. Remember to add heels with heavy accessories for this one.

Alia Bhatt’s Barbie-inspired saree:

Are you one of those modern fashion queens who is still obsessed with Barbie-core? Well, Alia Bhatt is here to show you how to make that happen for this Raksha Bandhan celebration. She wore a vibrant pink saree that looked just incomparable.

It had a ruffled design at the side that looked just awesome. You can choose to complete this outfit with flat sandals for a comfortable look or matching pink heels for a beyond-formal all-pink Barbie-inspired look. Remember to go with a pink-based femme makeup look with this one.

Shraddha Kapoor’s scalloped saree:

Do you love how Shraddha Kapoor is always able to set temperatures soaring with her femme and fiery ethnic ensemble game for festive occasions like Raksha Bandhan? The exquisite head-to-toe red look she donned recently, made us gush and swoon.

Her ethnic-ready ensemble featured a vibrant silk red saree with scalloped edges. This was paired with a matching embroidered blouse with an alluring and deep neckline. You can effortlessly go with classy pumps and diamanté-studded accessories, to complete this statement look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s floral saree:

All floral-printed outfits aren’t just supposed to look beyond fashionable in incomparable western picks, they also look just amazing with unexpectedly gorgeous ethnic ensembles. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s bewitching Raksha Bandhan-ready saree proved the same.

She paired her floral-printed saree with a matching sleeveless blouse with broad straps and a plunging neckline. You can elevate the ensemble with shimmery statement-worthy necklace and matching earrings to elevate the look. One can also add matching strappy heels to rock the ethnic aesthetic.

So, Whether you prefer the elegant simplicity of a floral saree or the bold statement of a corseted design, there’s something for every fashionista’s style in our celebrity-approved list.

Which one of these trend-worthy and celebrity-approved Raksha Bandhan looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

