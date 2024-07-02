Isha Ambani embodies pre-wedding spirit in this stunning orange suit adorned with intricate golden details

The celebrations are in full swing for the Ambani household as they prepare for the wedding of the youngest son – Anant Ambani, with Radhika Merchant, which is set to happen on July 12. However, before the grand wedding, the family ensured that they extended their generosity and goodwill by hosting a mass wedding of fifty underprivileged children, which happened today, July 2. Everyone from the Ambani clan was present at the event; however, our focus was on Isha Ambani’s outfit.

Isha has been capturing the limelight for her fashion choices; this time, she was sparkling at the event in an outfit suitable for the happy occasion. Let's dissect her ethnic outfit, which could give you ideas for the next family wedding you plan to attend.

Isha Ambani’s ethnic outfit

Isha Ambani graced the occasion in a resplendent orange suit from the racks of designer duo Rimple & Harpreet. The suit was adorned with intricate golden embroidery, embellishing the neckline, hem, and cuffs with a display of herringbone patterns in subtle shades of green, pink, red, and yellow.

Completing the outfit, Isha paired her suit with a matching salwar, with golden embroidery on the borders of the salwar, while elegantly draping a dupatta over her shoulders. The dupatta mirrored the same stunning patterns and embroidery as the suit, enhanced by delicate tassels along its edges.

Isha’s suit is a statement piece perfect for attending weddings, especially daytime events, where vibrant colors and embroidery are appreciated. It is also ideal for festivals like Eid, Diwali, or other family gatherings.

Isha’s accessories and glam

Mrs. Piramal’s choice of accessories and make-up complemented her vibrant attire perfectly, enhancing her overall look with a touch of simplicity. She opted for golden kadas in her hands and gold jhumkas, which gave her look a hint of traditional flair.

In terms of make-up, she opted for nude lipstick, which kept focus on her attire and maintained the balanced look, and a subtle blush on her cheeks, which enhanced her complexion. Kohl-rimmed eyes and dark eyeshadow added a touch of drama and accentuated her eyes. Her hair was styled in the middle part and left open.

Isha Ambani’s choice of the orange suit from Rimple and Harpreet is nothing short of elegant and luxurious. This outfit is so detailed, colorful, and well-made. It not only celebrates Indian fabrics but is also an inspiration for ethnic fashion lovers. Isha has been a style icon who literally sets trends each time she steps out, doing what she best does – mixing tradition with the contemporary.

