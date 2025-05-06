Met Gala 2025: Sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Choose BORING Fits Amid Night of Grandeur; PICS

Kendall Jenner arrived at the Met Gala 2025 dripping in diamonds and donning a gray Torishéju business suit, making a safe choice as per the dress code, Tailored for You. Her sister Kylie Jenner also walked the carpet in a black and gray sheer Ferragamo corset dress.

This year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, is described as the exploration of "the importance of style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora, particularly in the United States and Europe." The reality stars stayed true to the theme without adding any artistic drama to their outfits.

Kendall wore a maxi pencil skirt with a plunging blazer top and an eye-catching diamond necklace, keeping her makeup simple and casual. Kylie followed suit, pairing her high-slit dress with matching opera gloves and a wrap. While the Jenner sisters stuck with the theme, many fans think they forgot to serve.

Kylie shared insights about her preferred style with Elle last year, saying, "At the root of my authentic style, I think I’m more dark feminine [...] At 27, I feel more confident and more like myself than ever."

This year, the beauty mogul walked the steps of the MET museum alone as her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, chose not to attend the event. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian, rocked an all-leather outfit with a fedora and a corset.

Watch global celebs from Zendaya to Shah Rukh Khan explore suits and silhouettes while celebrating fashion's biggest night live on YouTube. The Met Gala 2025 blue carpet is available on Vogue's YouTube Channel.

