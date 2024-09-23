Janhvi Kapoor wears a crystal-studded half saree with a traditional touch and it can outshine the entire ocean

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut in the film Devara: Part 1 and she is busy promoting it in style. The film features many water elements, so Janhvi chose a beautiful blue half saree in South Indian style for her promotional events, inspired by the ocean that plays a big part in the movie. Let’s take a closer look at her saree.

Jahnvi’s custom-made saree by Itrh has a long trailing pleated skirt in two gorgeous shades of blue-light blue and dark blue. The skirt is embedded with small crystals enhancing its glimmering effect as it catches light adding a touch of elegance to the look. The way it flows bountifully, gives an impression as she is gliding through the water.

To complement the skirt, Janhvi tied a dark blue drape that resembles a saree, which also features similar sparkling crystals. This drape flows elegantly from her shoulders, enhancing the overall ocean inspired vibe.

The half saree was worn with a stylish light blue short sleeve blouse which has a nice plunging neckline with crystal work. The blouse gives a contemporary feel to the traditional attire making Janhvi both fashionable and chic. The blue half saree is a stunning interpretation of the ocean’s various hues, which is appropriate for the film considering its water-centric theme. The sophisticated design, as well as the lightweight material, however give off a slinky impression which is suited for the event.

Janhvi accessorized with a chic diamond necklace, matched silver toned jhumkas and bangles. The pieces complete her look perfectly, embellishing an already shimmery outfit with some more bling.

Janhvi’s makeup has also been kept moist and luminous with blushed cheeks that are highlighted to create a dewy surface. Brown glossy lips, sleek black eyeliner, a thin sweep of kajal, and nude-colored eyeshadows were opted to create a radiant look. A small black bindi makes the traditional look complete and she has braided her hair with some white floral gajra which adds beauty to the entire look.

Janhvi’s dressing style has created a buzz for Devara: Part 1. This stylish tribute to her film’s theme serves yet another reminder of the fact that Janhvi knows a thing or two about making an entrance!

As we await the release of Devara : Part1, one thing’s for sure: Janhvi Kapoor is fully aware of this and she is not missing a single opportunity to steal the show, and now we can’t wait to see what other outfits she has in store for us!

