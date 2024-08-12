Janhvi Kapoor’s dance on Devara song in Dolce & Gabbana floral dress worth Rs 2,17,872 will transport you back to summer days

Janhvi Kapoor recently made waves on instagram with a stylish reel featuring her latest track, Dheere Dheere, from her upcoming film Devara with Jr.NTR In the reel, Janhvi dazzled in a floral midi dress from Dolce & Gabbana that embodies a refreshing and breezy vibe, perfect for a poolside look or picnics. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Recently, she chose a floral dress picked from the shelves of Dolce & Gabbana having spring summer aesthetics. The white dress with floral motifs all over in assorted colors made it suitable for occasions like lunch by the beach or a casual resort setting.

Her floral poplin midi dress has a sweetheart neckline, which added a touch of romance to the design, while there was also a halter neck tie closure that ensured a secure and flattering fit. The fitted waist gave Janhvi’s frame a more defined silhouette, while the flared skirt made the outfit fun but still elegant. Well, her dress comes with a price tag of Rs 2,17,872.

To match her outfit, the actress decided to go with Loro Piana olive loafers, which were both stylish and suitable. For her make-up, the actress decided to go for a natural and glowing look. She opted for glossy lips, rosy cheeks, and a wash of light pink hue on her eyelids which gave her radiant glow. Her feathered brows and side-swept hair added charm to her personality.

Janhvi’s reel not only promotes her new song but also serves as style inspiration for those looking to elevate their wardrobes with touch of florals. Whether you are heading to a pool party, a picnic or just enjoying a sunny day out, her floral midi dress is a fabulous choice for a stylish look.

All in all, floral prints are classics that continue to resonate with fashion enthusiasts and offer a sense of freshness that never goes out of style. They can be worn in any season, like bright, vibrant patterns for spring and summer and deeper, rich tones for fall and winter. This versatility makes them popular throughout the year.

Devara: Part 1 marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and she stars alongside Jr. NTR and Saif Ali khan. It is scheduled for theatrical release on September 27 2024.

