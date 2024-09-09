Janhvi Kapoor’s first look for Devara: Part 1 promotions is breathtaking, making her look like an Apsara

The star cast of the highly trending Devara: Part 1 visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show in Film City. Their star presence not only stole our attention but also turned heads at the venue. The celebs blended elegance and charisma into the promotional event; after all, the celestial look of Janhvi Kapoor emerged as the center of attraction.

Janhvi Kapoor graced the sets looking ravishing in light blue attire, oozing elegance with an ethereal charm. She wore a stunning ensemble — light to darker shading of delicate hues cascading gently at the bottom of her saree-like draped skirt and dupatta. This gradient, done so subtly, created a beautiful, flowing feeling.

Her blouse was nothing less than a tailoring masterpiece with a sweetheart neckline, which was fully embroidered with intricate pearl beading, exuding a regal aura. The pearls were connected with an adjoining beaded necklace that sat gracefully on her neck, featuring a diamond at the center. The blouse was further accentuated with scallop tassel detailing that fell delicately on her collarbones, adding a touch of queen-like elegance. The beaded tassels flowed down the blouse, creating a look that was both luxurious and timeless.

To match the ensemble, Janhvi wore similar jewelry to complete her ensemble. Statement rings and the same colored drop pearl earrings mirrored the delicate beading on her blouse, adding a harmonious balance to the entire look. She definitely knew how to enhance the gracefulness of one's style while keeping this divine vibe with styled detail. The result was a final look, wherein she looked like an apsara– the poised and regal appearance of an angel descending upon the earth.

Jr. NTR's Look: Casual Cool Meets Suave

Jr. NTR looked cool and relaxed in a grey jacket over a monochrome tee paired with beige pants. Matching beige Chelsea boots and shades added to the overall effect of the effortless style. It accentuated his suave character and depicted him as every bit the versatile actor that he is.

Saif Ali Khan's Look: Dapper Gentleman

Saif Ali Khan looked every bit suave as he showed up in a sophisticated beige linen suit. He paired it up with a baby pink shirt, which brought about a soft color contrast and made him look refreshing. The brown shoes he wore worked well for the earthy tones in his outfit. His hair was perfectly in place and minimal accessories, like his fine watch, notched his gentlemanly look up a notch.

