Janhvi Kapoor loves to ace wedding season-appropriate looks with modernized lehenga sets. So, why don’t we zoom in and have a proper look at her classy ethnic ensembles?

Mehak Walia
Written by Mehak Walia
Jul 11, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor has mastered the art of modernizing the classic and timeless lehenga sets, and her recent looks are a proper wedding season dream. We're talking statement florals, unexpectedly fiery twists, and a touch of modern allure with frame-fitting corsets. So, forget the traditional lehenga and take a fresh take on this classy outfit.

It’s about time to ditch the ordinary to steal the spotlight. Let’s zoom in and have a detailed glance at Janhvi Kapoor’s modernized lehenga sets for some trend-worthy wedding season inspiration.

3 classy lehenga sets worn by Janhvi Kapoor:

 

Corseted peach lehenga set: 

Instagram

One of the most unexpectedly stylish and modernized lehenga looks served by Janhvi Kapoor to date was the pretty peach-hued set designed by one of Bollywood’s favorite fashion designers, Tarun Tahiliani. The sparkly material of this fusion look also elevated its appeal. 

The set featured a form-fitting corset with an off-the-shoulder neckline, that perfectly accentuated the diva’s curves. The matching floor-length tulle lehenga skirt also rocked the vibe. 

Embellished fusional co-ord set:

Instagram

There is nobody who can nail a fusion outfit quite as effortlessly as Janhvi Kapoor does, and her latest look was proof of it. The ensemble featured a multicolored lehenga-like co-ord set, with delicate droplets, designed by the fashion genius, Manish Malhotra

The crop top-like blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline added a sultry twist to her modern ensemble. She paired this with a matching floor-length skirt with a straight silhouette. The shiny work on the set grabbed our attention instantly. 

Femme floral-printed lehenga:

Instagram

Floral prints are all the rage right now and this is exactly what makes floral lehengas a great choice for the upcoming wedding season. Janhvi Kapoor proved this by wearing a beautiful white-based lehenga with a beautiful purple floral print all over the same.  

This nature-inspired co-ord piece, from the shelves of Prints By Radhika, was lightweight and free-flowing. It elegantly moved with the actress as she radiated grace. The full-sleeved blouse had an alluring and deep neckline with a floor-length skirt. Even her pearl accessories were flawless. 

Janhvi Kapoor's inspiring collection of modern lehengas proves that a fresh take on tradition can be both fashion-forward and undeniably flattering. With a touch of modern flair, you can elevate your wedding season style. After all, who says you can't redefine elegance while celebrating age-old traditions?

Which one of Janhvi Kapoor’s lehengas is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
