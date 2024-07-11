Janhvi Kapoor has mastered the art of modernizing the classic and timeless lehenga sets, and her recent looks are a proper wedding season dream. We're talking statement florals, unexpectedly fiery twists, and a touch of modern allure with frame-fitting corsets. So, forget the traditional lehenga and take a fresh take on this classy outfit.

It’s about time to ditch the ordinary to steal the spotlight. Let’s zoom in and have a detailed glance at Janhvi Kapoor’s modernized lehenga sets for some trend-worthy wedding season inspiration.

3 classy lehenga sets worn by Janhvi Kapoor:

Corseted peach lehenga set:

One of the most unexpectedly stylish and modernized lehenga looks served by Janhvi Kapoor to date was the pretty peach-hued set designed by one of Bollywood’s favorite fashion designers, Tarun Tahiliani. The sparkly material of this fusion look also elevated its appeal.

The set featured a form-fitting corset with an off-the-shoulder neckline, that perfectly accentuated the diva’s curves. The matching floor-length tulle lehenga skirt also rocked the vibe.

Embellished fusional co-ord set:

There is nobody who can nail a fusion outfit quite as effortlessly as Janhvi Kapoor does, and her latest look was proof of it. The ensemble featured a multicolored lehenga-like co-ord set, with delicate droplets, designed by the fashion genius, Manish Malhotra.

The crop top-like blouse with a plunging sweetheart neckline added a sultry twist to her modern ensemble. She paired this with a matching floor-length skirt with a straight silhouette. The shiny work on the set grabbed our attention instantly.

Femme floral-printed lehenga:

Floral prints are all the rage right now and this is exactly what makes floral lehengas a great choice for the upcoming wedding season. Janhvi Kapoor proved this by wearing a beautiful white-based lehenga with a beautiful purple floral print all over the same.

This nature-inspired co-ord piece, from the shelves of Prints By Radhika, was lightweight and free-flowing. It elegantly moved with the actress as she radiated grace. The full-sleeved blouse had an alluring and deep neckline with a floor-length skirt. Even her pearl accessories were flawless.

Janhvi Kapoor's inspiring collection of modern lehengas proves that a fresh take on tradition can be both fashion-forward and undeniably flattering. With a touch of modern flair, you can elevate your wedding season style. After all, who says you can't redefine elegance while celebrating age-old traditions?

Which one of Janhvi Kapoor’s lehengas is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

