Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in Anamika Khanna lehenga with backless blouse at puja ceremony ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

With the Ambani wedding just around the corner, we are glued for some gorgeous looks that the celebrities are all set to dazzle us with. The Ambani family is hosting a pre-wedding Puja today, and no brownie points for guessing - it is a star-studded affair! The B-town beauties are making their way all dolled up in the most exquisite designer outfits.

Amidst the glitz of stars, we spotted Janhvi Kapoor claiming her throne for making traditional wear look supremely ravishing. The diva was all decked up in a heavily embellished lehenga that was nothing short of a treat to our sore eye and looked absolutely phenomenal. Let’s delve deep into what Janhvi wore and how gracefully she styled the look.

Janhvi Kapoor steals the show in a heavily embellished lehenga for Ambani Puja

Donning a stunning Anamika Khanna lehenga, Janhvi Kapoor looks her traditional best as she made an entrance with her beau, Shikhar Pahariya. The Mr. and Mrs. Mahi actress arrived for the puja at the Ambani residence tonight and made sure she dazzled with every step she took.

Her lehenga featured heavy threadwork embroidery spread across the flare of the lehenga skirt. With subtle mirror embellishments, this couture piece featured traditional Gujarati motifs all over. The multi-colored scalloped border of the lehenga added the perfect dash of charm.

But what stole our attention was the ivory-based racy blouse that Janhvi styled the lehenga with. The deep plunging neckline of the blouse also showcased mirror and threadwork all over. With a backless dori closure, this ensemble was a perfect blend of traditional fashion meeting contemporary flamboyance.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Janhvi further added a gorgeous aubergine dupatta that balanced the multi-colored lehenga in a seamless way. The dupatta featured floral applique work all around the cut-out edges, adding a chic touch to the ensemble. Pleated and pinned on one shoulder, Janhvi made the outfit look even more spectacular with this gorgeous dupatta.

Here's how Janhvi Kapoor styled her Anamika Khanna ensemble for the Ambani Puja

Amping up her already regal-looking lehenga, the Dhadak girl styled her ethnic look with a dazzling kamarband. The temple design kamarbandh accentuated the actress’s slender waistline and added an extra oomph to her look. She took her jewelry game up by a notch with a traditional choker with multicolored gemstone droplets that tied her look together. She paired her choker with matching dangler earrings and a stack of kada bangles on her wrists.

For her glam, Ms. Kapoor opted for a dewy makeup base with hints of pink blush on her cheeks and shimmery pink eyeshadow. With highlighter glazed cheeks and a tiny black bindi, Janhvi sealed her look with a pinkish-nude matte lip. Tying her look together the most traditional way, the Roohi actress went for a sleek hair bun adorned with fresh flowers.

We are absolutely head over heels with Janhvi Kapoor’s exceptionally amazing look. Her style is a perfect example of traditional wear with a dash of contemporary sass that fits the occasion impeccably. What do you think of her look? Comment down below and let us know.

