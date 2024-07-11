3 times bride-to-be Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani REPEATED Nita Ambani’s jewelry proving to be advocates for sustainability

Most of us often buy new outfits or a jewelry item to stay on trend and maintain a fashionable notion. Maintaining the fashion trend means following our favorite celebs’ wardrobes. Co-ord sets in trend - check, pastels are back - check, and so on. Amid this, what we miss is that we can easily recycle what we have in our wardrobe to create something new. The Ambani women from Radhika Merchant to Isha Ambani have rested their case by setting an example time and again that sustainability is bliss.

Currently, the Ambanis are gearing up for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While the Bollywood celebs are making their appearance fashionably extravagant, it's the women of the Ambani family that have caught all of our eyes. But what attracted the attention more is that they once again showed how to style old jewelry with new outfits. Let’s look at three times Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani repeated Nita Ambani’s jewelry, setting a powerful sustainability example.

Isha Ambani re-wearing Nita Ambani’s gorgeous neckpiece

Isha Ambani opted for a South Indian look for one of her brother’s pre-wedding festivities. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, the Ambani daughter wore a gorgeous teal green lehenga with a cream blouse intricately embellished with patterns and designs and the dupatta gave a half-saree style. But it’s her stunning neckpiece and earrings that became the talk of the town.

Isha chose to re-wear her mother Nita Ambani’s jewelry set that included a broad neckpiece adorned with huge emerald stone and a pair of polki-detailing earrings. She complimented it with a stack of bangles and a ring. Nita Ambani has previously outshone herself in the jewelry.

Radhika Merchant repeating mother-in-law’s jewelry

Radhika Merchant recently for one of her sangeet night looks wore a beautiful Manish Malhotra lehenga choli adorned with crystals and beads all over it. However, while her outfit dazzled like a million diamonds, her necklace buzzed everywhere. She restyled her mother-in-law Nita Ambani’s jewelry set, including a drop-design neckpiece along with a pair of matching danglers intricately designed with diamonds and purplish red ruby stones.

Radhika completed her look with the jewelry set along with a pair of kada and a ring. The bride-to-be definitely proving that she is the perfect fit for the Ambani family. Nita Ambani wore this same piece for another function previously with a gorgeous purple saree with zardozi work.

Nita Ambani re-wore her daughter’s ring

Nita Ambani is putting her best fashion self forward for every pre-wedding event that has been happening in the past few weeks. Among all the looks, Nita appeared like a royal princess wearing a pretty pink sequinned lehenga and dupatta with an intricately embellished choli. However, her choice of jewelry made a lot of noise on the internet.

She wore a diamond jadowa neckpiece with matching earrings, a maang-teeka attached to a tiara, and bangles. However, it’s not that which caught our attention. It’s the heart-shaped diamond-dollop ring that shone brightly among the others. Retracting a few steps before, it was found that the ring had been worn by Isha Ambani in another event which she paired with a pink sequinned saree.

They surely know what works in fashion and what works best for them. Passing on to heritage is quite known in the industry but passing on the desire to follow sustainability is rare in a family, and the Ambani women are doing it well.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know if you are also excited to know how Radhika Merchant is going to look on her wedding day!

