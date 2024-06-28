Kareena Kapoor makes beach glam a thing in Missoni swimsuit, white trousers, and Goyard bag, perfect for relaxed day by the sea

Kareena Kapoor, renowned for her glamorous presence on screen, easily carries her chic style into her off-duty moments and vacations. Currently enjoying a family getaway, the actress has been treating her fans to glimpses of her vacation wardrobe, and it’s nothing short of fabulous. So, whether you are planning your own escape or simply seeking style inspiration, Kareena’s vacation outfits are a must-see.

Whether it’s a casual day out with family or a beachside soiree, her fashion choices are always on point and her latest look is no different. Let’s break down her latest look for you which might give you cues on how to make a splash when you hit the beach!

Kareena Kapoor serves beachwear inspiration in white swimsuit

Kareena redefined beachwear fashion in her latest look in which she opted for a swimsuit from the brand Missoni. Her sleeveless swimsuit features a round neckline and striking geometric prints that are quintessential to the brand's aesthetic. The colorful patterns and body-hugging fit not only accentuated her silhouette but also gave her look a playful touch.

The Missoni logo prominently displayed on the front highlights the swimsuit’s designer appeal, making it a statement piece for beach outings.

To complement her swimsuit, the Crew actress layered it with white trousers that boasted a drawstring waist. It added a touch of comfort and casual elegance to her beach look, making it perfect for sunny days by the shore.

Kareena Kapoor’s accessories and glam

The Jaane Jaan actress’ beach ensemble isn’t just about the outfit, it's also about her accessories and minimal make-up while staying true to her chic aesthetic.

With her swimsuit, she opted for a yellow Goyard tote bag which gave a pop of color to her outfit and provided ample space for her beach essentials. She opted for black sunglasses, ideal for sunny days at the beach.

Begum kept her make-up fresh and natural. She opted for a subtle pink lip tint to complement the vibrant designs of her swimsuit which provided a natural flush to her complexion. Her black nail polish added an edgy touch to the look.

Leaving her hair open, the actress embraced the carefree beach vibe with relaxed glamor.

So, if you are planning your next vacation and want to upgrade your dressing style, then you should follow these vacation dressing tips inspired by Kareena Kapoor. Use light fabrics, and cheerful patterns, and let yourself add something extra of yours to it.

If Kareena is your guide, then you will surely get all the attention when on vacation or wherever you may be going!

