Karisma Kapoor turns her vacation into a style statement with two classy, cozy winter looks and Balenciaga bag as a highlight

Karisma Kapoor is surely living her life, and there’s no denying it. The actress is totally vibing with the mantra ‘outfit on point’, and even her vacation look had her looking red carpet ready. The evergreen actress is now in New York and is enjoying her time exploring, and dressing her best. She recently served us her two gorgeous looks, and we can’t wait to check them out. Let’s dive into it.

In the first look, Karisma Kapoor was seen gracing New York with her fashion-forward moment in a casual, and cozy outfit. She was wearing a classy black overcoat layered over a black top. Her coat featured long sleeves, a notched collar, and loose-fitting, perfect to look stylish even in a chilly atmosphere. The hemline of her coat reached between her knee and ankle, perfect to give some Hollywood character feels. For a cool touch, she decided to keep the buttons open.

Below the blacktop, she decided to wear blue jeans. Slaying the iconic blue and black combination, Karisma proved that they are still the hit choice. Her bottom was high-on waist and had loose-fitting details maintaining the balance between comfort, and style.

She enhanced this outfit with a black winter cap and cool black sunglasses. Also that Balenciaga bag in her hand was just WOW. She kept her makeup minimal, with perfectly blushed cheeks and pink lips. To kick off her city exploration in style, the actress completed her look with white sneakers and kept her hair open.

Now, let’s talk about another look that caught our attention. Karisma Kapoor shared a mirror selfie wherein she was wearing a black sleeveless sweater vest over a full-sleeved shirt, a combination that is enough to give a glam edge to the vacation look. Her sweater vest had a round neck, perfect to protect her from the chilly atmosphere. If you’re someone who doesn’t want to make your winter outfit look like a pile of clothes, then this sweater vest fit can be a great inspiration for you.

She paired this vest and shirt combination with the dark jeans. High-on waist, and neat fabric, her bottoms are perfect for a relaxable, and fashionable vibe. Moreover, she accessorized her look with hoop earrings and carried another black Balenciaga bag.

Her hair tied in a ponytail, and white shoes to complete the look, she was all set to kick off her day with an effortless charm.

At last, if you’re someone who is looking for great winter outfit ideas, then Karisma Kapoor just dropped some great looks for you. So girls buckle up, and bookmark these looks now!

