From Mrunal Thakur to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: 9 celebrity-inspired winter outfit ideas to update your closet

It’s officially sweater weather, and gusts of cool breeze shall soon blow strongly in the winter months. So, even if you detest the cold, it may be time to bring out those wardrobe basics that keep you snug and cozy this season. To get you started, we’ve curated some stunning winter looks to help you on the path to refreshing your midwinter wardrobe. Right from trendy scarves to stylish sweaters that keep you toasty warm, we bring you some winter outfit ideas inspired by your favorite celebrities!

9 Cozy Yet Trendy Winter Outfit Ideas to Try This Season

1. Kiara’s Pleated Beige Trench Coat with Textured Leather Loafers

In a recent airport appearance, Kiara Advani sported this stellar beige pleated trench coat while styling it much like a dress. While the chic belt cinched at her waist, the outfit complemented her silhouette and kept her cozy on a breezy morning. This modish winter outfit of hers was paired with textured leather loafers creating a comfortable, yet casual look that was ideal for traveling.

2. Alia Bhatt’s Snug Gray Crochet Sweater and Knit Beanie with Pom Poms

There’s nothing quite as charming as this chunky gray knitwear in the winter season, especially as temperatures start to dip in December. So, Alia’s gray crochet sweater is a perfect choice. Her adorable beanie with pom poms only adds to the warmth of the ensemble, making it ideal for winter style.

3. Priyanka Chopra’s White Sweater Dress, Swing Coat, and Over-the-Knee Boots

If there’s one celebrity who aces the art of pairing over-the-knee snake print boots with a stunning sweater dress, it’s got to be Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The global star flaunted this white sweater dress graced with furry embellishments and layered it with a swing coat. The chic ensemble is perfect for braving New York’s icy streets or even for making it through a Mumbai winter. You can switch up the look to add an extra layer and recreate the style in a black sweater dress or even pair a swing coat with thigh high boots.

4. Mrunal Thakur’s Black Sweatshirt, Woven Trousers and Maroon Gryffindor Scarf

There’s no shortage of versatility when it comes to stylish winter outfits. But Mrunal Thakur proves that you can never go wrong when you choose a black outfit that’s functional and chic. Her long-sleeved sweatshirt is matched well by the woven trousers in black. And she pairs the look with a maroon scarf with golden stripes, reminiscent of the Gryffindor house in Harry Potter.

5. Malaika’s Animal-Printed Neon Green Puffer Jacket and White Jeans

Malaika Arora sported this attractive snake-print jacket, making a fabulous fashion statement in cool weather. The neon green jacket stood out against the sleek white denim. If you prefer animal print outfits, you can use a combination like this with a bomber jacket to add a punch of personality with your cute winter outfits.

6. Janhvi's Double-Breasted Wool Coat, Turtleneck Sweater and Beanie

Janhvi Kapoor opted to layer up with this ensemble and sported a double-breasted woolen coat. The beige turtleneck sweater underneath helps in keeping her cozy. You may choose to style your sweatshorts or trench coats with a similar black beanie printed with the words ‘go-away’ to make your look comfortable and practical.

7. Kareena’s Moncler Jacket and Grey Cashmere Scarf

While on vacation amid snowy weather, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to don a Moncler jacket with relaxed black trousers. She also styled a gray cashmere scarf as a neck wrap to stay warm while combining luxury and comfort. If you choose to go skiing or even take a winter vacation, this winter look teamed with chic sunglasses shall leave you snug as a bug on your stylish getaway.

8. Parineeti’s Black Quilted Jacket, Miniskirt and Boots

Parineeti Chopra’s choice of this classic Tommy Hilfiger hooded casual quilted puffer jacket shows her affinity for timeless winter fashion. She teams it up with a geometric printed A-line miniskirt and knee-high boots. You may opt for a charcoal-hued mini dress, as black is always in style, and a well-fitted puffer jacket in a classic color can be a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

9. Sara’s Puffer Jacket, Pink Turtleneck Sweater and Furry Earmuffs

Sara Ali Khan embraced warm winter outfits with this vibrant pink turtleneck sweater and a purple puffer jacket. Her colorful choices bring a playful, youthful touch to her winter wardrobe, allowing her to stay cozy while adding a pop of color. You can also opt for furry earmuffs like Sara to add to the look in hues of pink, blue and purple. Such an accessory for winter will keep your winterwear from feeling too subdued.

When you’re on the lookout for winter outfits for women, be sure to start with a winter essential—think cozy sweaters in neutral shades and plenty of layering pieces. Remember that well-made fabrics like fleece and insulated fabrics will quickly become your best friends!

And with such celebrity winter outfit inspiration, you’ll have plenty of winter outfit ideas this season. From neon puffers and trench coats to sophisticated black jackets, these pieces are sure to keep you warm while adding a dose of Bollywood-inspired glamour to your winter style!

