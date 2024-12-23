Katrina Kaif redefines airport fashion in oversized trench coat paired with formal shirt and jeans, spotted with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif’s obsession with minimalistic outfits is what we love most about her. Recently spotted at the airport with her beloved husband, Vicky Kaushal, the actress broke the fashion bar by redefining the cozy overcoat as casual fashion. She looked effortlessly cool and casual, and we can't wait to take a closer look at her ensemble. Let’s check it out!

Believing in traveling in style, Katrina Kaif rocked a three-piece fit that was nothing short of perfection. She wore a blue-lined shirt with full sleeves and open-collar details, adding a relaxed touch to her appearance. This versatile shirt is perfect for both formal and semi-formal looks.

Layering her shirt to beat the winter chill, the actress opted for a Mavis oversized trench coat from The Frankie Shop. Worth Rs 29,371, the coat featured loose sleeves, black button details, and a length that reached her ankle, offering both coziness and warmth. To complete the look, Katrina paired the coat with casual jeans that fit perfectly at the waist and featured loose details, exuding a laid-back vibe.

Shifting focus to her accessories, the actress proved that with the right outfit, less is more. She added the oomph factor with her all-time favorite black oversized sunglasses, showing that simple sunglasses can elevate an airport look with an edgy vibe.

Moreover, for a practical touch, the Tiger 3 actress carried a classy Katrina satchel pebble rosewood bag from Behno, worth Rs 22,500. The bag offered plenty of space to carry everything needed for a hassle-free travel experience.

Flaunting her shiny, healthy hair, the Bollywood icon kept them open with a side part, letting them flow naturally. With her sports shoes on, the actress was ready to jet off with her husband, and we can’t help but admire them together.

Katrina Kaif, a true fashionista who prioritizes comfort and minimalism, has just delivered the perfect airport look. This is how you style a trench coat in the most stylish way while keeping things low-key. Save this look and make it your go-to travel outfit.

What would you like to wear for your next airport look? Let us know in the comments below!

